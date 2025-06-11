Resident Evil 9 gameplay detailed by demo players left terrified by experience

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
It's safe to say Resident Evil fans are excited about the upcoming Resident Evil 9 titled "Resident Evil Requiem," which was officially unveiled at the Summer Game Fest in a new trailer. But now screenshots are leaking from people who have previewed the highly anticipated game.
While the trailer was being played to everyone at the Summer Games Fest, a small group of media were invited to experience a hands-on demo of the game behind closed doors. It appears the NDA for that demo experience lifts today, with many publications talking about their experience with what is described as a "very small portion of the game." However, alongside those experiences is a selection of new screenshots that have been published on Reddit, gaining an intense amount of attention on the r/ResidentEvil subreddit, as the screenshots provided details ahead of the NDA release.
According to the leaker, the game will come with first and third-person camera options, a familiar, fully armed second playable character, not announced yet, and haunting screams from Grace. The leaker cited the demo experience that is being published today by many media outlets, with most of them describing the experience as somewhat debilitating, as the in-game location was a wrecked building with barely working lights and a gigantic monster chasing after them, hence Grace's screaming. I have read the articles from the publications and summarized the details below into sections.
Resident Evil Requiem Details Summary from Demo
General Overview
- Title: Resident Evil 9: Requiem
- Developer: Capcom
- Director: Kōshi Nakanishi (RE7, Revelations)
- Release Date: February 26, 2026
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Setting: Possibly Raccoon City or linked location (e.g., Rhodes Hill Civic Care Center)
New Protagonist
- Name: Grace Ashcroft
- Background: FBI technical analyst
- Lineage: Daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft (RE Outbreak, 2003)
- Character Style: Timid, non-combatant - a break from RE's usual soldier types
- Gameplay Implication: May focus more on stealth and evasion than action
Perspective & Gameplay Options
- Default View: First-person
- Optional: Third-person toggle available at any time
- Highlight: First main RE game to allow seamless first/third-person switching
- Gameplay Focus: Puzzle-solving, exploration, resource management, stalker evasion
- Tone: "Addictive fear" - blending familiar horror beats with unexpected shifts
Demo Mechanics & Environment
- Intro Scene: Grace awakens strapped to a gurney with blood being drawn
- Environment: Ornate hospital/mansion hybrid - likely Rhodes Hill Civic Care Center
- Lighting Interaction: Players can manually turn on/off switches and lamps
- Highlight: Light management is more dynamic and central to gameplay
- Key Tools: Lighter (used like in Code: Veronica) enables progression in dark areas
- Classic Puzzle Beats: Locked doors, keys, fuse hunts, and item-based progression
Stalker Enemy - "Bug-Eyed Lady"
- Role: Main stalker, similar to Jack Baker, Mr. X, Lady D
- Appearance: Grotesque humanoid with massive black eyes, oversized limbs, predatory
- Behavior: Smashes walls, reacts to player noise (e.g., moving carts), cannot be killed
- Highlight: Introduces a never-before-seen stalker mechanic - details under wraps
- Player Strategy: Stealth, distraction, and environmental manipulation are key
Atmosphere & Tone
- Mood: Claustrophobic, dread-filled, emotionally intense
- Visuals: Dark rooms, emergency lighting, detailed gothic design
- Sound: Integral to gameplay - footsteps, breathing, ambient dread
- Comparison: Similar to RE7's House of Beneviento and RE2's Mr. X sequences
- Narrative Setup: Mysterious facility, unknown goals, hints of bio-experimentation
Other Notable Points
- Possible Multiple Playable Characters: Trailer teases a voice that sounds like Leon (Nick Apostolides)
- Marketing Reveal: Game was disguised as a new IP at SGF before surprise RE9 announcement
- Story Mystery: Full narrative unclear - but framed as a "darkest symphony" in the trailer
- Replay Factor: Perspective switching may change how players experience entire segments
Summary: Why Fans Should Be Excited
- Brand-new lead who isn't a super soldier - vulnerability is part of the horror
- On-the-fly camera switching (first/third person) - a first for the franchise
- Light and sound interactivity deeper than any previous RE game
- Stalker enemy with a unique twist that alters survival strategy
- Meta-horror design - Capcom plays with both expectations and nostalgia