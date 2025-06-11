Resident Evil 9 gameplay detailed by demo players left terrified by experience

Resident Evil Requiem has been played by a small amount of media, revealing details about the upcoming title and what excited fans can expect.

It's safe to say Resident Evil fans are excited about the upcoming Resident Evil 9 titled "Resident Evil Requiem," which was officially unveiled at the Summer Game Fest in a new trailer. But now screenshots are leaking from people who have previewed the highly anticipated game.

While the trailer was being played to everyone at the Summer Games Fest, a small group of media were invited to experience a hands-on demo of the game behind closed doors. It appears the NDA for that demo experience lifts today, with many publications talking about their experience with what is described as a "very small portion of the game." However, alongside those experiences is a selection of new screenshots that have been published on Reddit, gaining an intense amount of attention on the r/ResidentEvil subreddit, as the screenshots provided details ahead of the NDA release.

According to the leaker, the game will come with first and third-person camera options, a familiar, fully armed second playable character, not announced yet, and haunting screams from Grace. The leaker cited the demo experience that is being published today by many media outlets, with most of them describing the experience as somewhat debilitating, as the in-game location was a wrecked building with barely working lights and a gigantic monster chasing after them, hence Grace's screaming. I have read the articles from the publications and summarized the details below into sections.

Resident Evil Requiem Details Summary from Demo

General Overview

Title: Resident Evil 9: Requiem

Developer: Capcom

Director: Kōshi Nakanishi (RE7, Revelations)

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Setting: Possibly Raccoon City or linked location (e.g., Rhodes Hill Civic Care Center)

New Protagonist

Name: Grace Ashcroft

Background: FBI technical analyst

Lineage: Daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft (RE Outbreak, 2003)

Character Style: Timid, non-combatant - a break from RE's usual soldier types

Gameplay Implication: May focus more on stealth and evasion than action

Perspective & Gameplay Options

Default View: First-person

Optional: Third-person toggle available at any time

Highlight: First main RE game to allow seamless first/third-person switching

Gameplay Focus: Puzzle-solving, exploration, resource management, stalker evasion

Tone: "Addictive fear" - blending familiar horror beats with unexpected shifts

Demo Mechanics & Environment

Intro Scene: Grace awakens strapped to a gurney with blood being drawn

Environment: Ornate hospital/mansion hybrid - likely Rhodes Hill Civic Care Center

Lighting Interaction: Players can manually turn on/off switches and lamps

Highlight: Light management is more dynamic and central to gameplay

Key Tools: Lighter (used like in Code: Veronica) enables progression in dark areas

Classic Puzzle Beats: Locked doors, keys, fuse hunts, and item-based progression

Stalker Enemy - "Bug-Eyed Lady"

Role: Main stalker, similar to Jack Baker, Mr. X, Lady D

Appearance: Grotesque humanoid with massive black eyes, oversized limbs, predatory

Behavior: Smashes walls, reacts to player noise (e.g., moving carts), cannot be killed

Highlight: Introduces a never-before-seen stalker mechanic - details under wraps

Player Strategy: Stealth, distraction, and environmental manipulation are key

Atmosphere & Tone

Mood: Claustrophobic, dread-filled, emotionally intense

Visuals: Dark rooms, emergency lighting, detailed gothic design

Sound: Integral to gameplay - footsteps, breathing, ambient dread

Comparison: Similar to RE7's House of Beneviento and RE2's Mr. X sequences

Narrative Setup: Mysterious facility, unknown goals, hints of bio-experimentation

Other Notable Points

Possible Multiple Playable Characters: Trailer teases a voice that sounds like Leon (Nick Apostolides)

Marketing Reveal: Game was disguised as a new IP at SGF before surprise RE9 announcement

Story Mystery: Full narrative unclear - but framed as a "darkest symphony" in the trailer

Replay Factor: Perspective switching may change how players experience entire segments

Summary: Why Fans Should Be Excited