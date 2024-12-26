Clevo's next-gen X580 laptop teased: 18-inch display, Arrow Lake-HX CPU, RTX 50 Laptop GPU

TL;DR: Clevo is set to launch the X580 gaming laptop featuring an 18-inch display, Arrow Lake-HX processor, and RTX 50 series GPU. It supports up to 192GB RAM, Gen5 SSD, and includes two Thunderbolt 5 ports. The laptop offers 4K and QHD display options and weighs approximately 3.6kg. Clevo is set to launch the X580 gaming laptop featuring an 18-inch display, Arrow Lake-HX processor, and RTX 50 series GPU. It supports up to 192GB RAM, Gen5 SSD, and includes two Thunderbolt 5 ports. The laptop offers 4K and QHD display options and weighs approximately 3.6kg.

Clevo is cooking up its next-gen X580 gaming laptop, which is "just about to be launched" with an 18-inch display, Arrow Lake-HX processor, RTX 50 series Laptop GPU, and more.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Clevo X580 gaming laptop was teased in new leaks with the full spec sheet reveals we can expect the 18-inch laptop to feature an Intel Core Ultra 200HX series "Arrow Lake-HX" processor, up to 192GB of RAM, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs.

Clevo will be using the new Arrow Lake-HX processors with a 55W TDP, meaning we'll see chips with up to 24C/24T (no Hyper-Threading on Arrow Lake). Clevo's new X580 gaming laptop will feature the "NVIDIA GN22 Board 1" GPU, which might point to the soldered GPU on the laptop motherboard, so we could expect to see the RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, or an RTX 5070 Ti + RTX 5070 Laptop GPU inside of the Clevo X580 gaming laptop.

3

The company is baking in not just one, but two Thunderbolt 5 ports for extremely fast connectivity, dual ethernet ports, while the 18-inch display will come in 4K and QHD options (unknown refresh rate, but I'd predict the 4K panel at 120Hz, and the 1440p panel at 240Hz). Clevo's new X580 gaming laptop will support up to 192GB of RAM, Gen5 SSD support and 3 additional M.2 SSD ports for expandable storage, while it weighs in at around 3.6kg.

Clevo is expected to unveil its new X580 gaming laptop at CES 2025, once Intel has revealed its new Arrow Lake-HX processors, and NVIDIA unleashes its new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs. We're not far away now, folks!