Ninja Gaiden 4 gets official release date in new blood-soaked trailer

Ninja Gaiden 4 has received an official release date and a new blood-soaked trailer showcasing gameplay from the upcoming prequel title.

Ninja Gaiden 4 received a new trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase, along with an official release date from the developers and publishers behind the title.

Team Ninja, the developers behind the Ninja Gaiden series, confirmed the latest installment in the franchise would be arriving on October 21, 2025, and to celebrate the release date, we got a new blood-soaked trailer that includes some awesome gameplay. The title was first announced at the Xbox Developer Direct in January and will let players step into the shoes of Yakumo, a new protagonist who is under relentless assault from the Divine Dragon Order. Yakumo is able to release a powerful Bloodraven Form, enabling powerful abilities that enhance his swordplay.

PlatinumGames Producer and Director Yuji Nakao shared more about the game on Xbox Wire Japan, where he explained players will now be able to weave in the Obliteration Technique, a powerful finishing blow that eliminates enemies, into a variety of combos, which opens up the playstyle to more creative approaches at disposing of enemies. Combat isn't the only aspect of the game that has changed, as the Ninja Gaiden experience has evolved as a whole.

With the introduction of Yakumo, who does not hail from the Dragon Ninja of Hayabusa Clan, but instead, the Raven Clan, players will encounter what are called the Raven Clan's Dark Nest Terminals, which are identified on the map as mechanical shrines. Here, players are able to restock items, take operational missions to earn Ninja Coin, and talk to Yakumo's operator, Umi.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 21.