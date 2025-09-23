Silent Hill f renders at 360-720p upscaled to 1800p 60FPS on PS5, 720p to 4K 60FPS on PS5 Pro

Silent Hill f releases in a few days for the PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S consoles: PS5 renders at 360p to 720p on Performance Mode.

TL;DR: Silent Hill f on PS5 consoles shows disappointing performance, with the base PS5 rendering between 360p and 720p upscaled to 1800p at 60FPS, while the PS5 Pro's Enhanced Mode uses PSSR upscaling at 720p but suffers from visual issues. This highlights concerns over subpar PSSR implementation on flagship hardware.

Silent Hill f releases in a few days and now we have some performance analysis on the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, with the standard PS5 rendering the game at between 360p and 720p and then upscaling it to 1800p @ 60FPS... in 2025.

In his latest video, YouTuber "ElAnalistaDeBits" posted some performance runs on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro versions of Silent Hill f, where the base PS5 outputs at 1800p 60FPS but internally renders at between a last-last-gen low 360p up to 720p.

Even the beefier PS5 Pro renders at Silent Hill f at just 720p on its Enhanced Mode, which uses PSSR upscaling, meaning that the base PS5 provides a better experience for the game than the PS5 Pro.

In a different video from Digital Foundry, they also ran Silent Hill f on the base PS5 and upgraded PS5 Pro consoles, noting that the PS5 Pro version using PSSR is a sub-par experience, with visual artifacts and so many more other issues making it a sad state of affairs for a big new title on the flagship PS5 Pro console.

PSSR isn't shaping up too well in some games with Silent Hill f on the PS5 Pro being a prime example of it flopping all over the place.

Silent Hill f on PS5: Quality Mode = 4K @ 30FPS (upscaled from common 720p)

Silent Hill f on PS5: Performance Mode = 1800p @ 60FPS (upscaled from 360p to 720p)

Silent Hill f on PS5 Pro: Enhanced Mode (PSSR) @ 4K @ 60FPS (upscaled from common 720p)

I did notice that the top comment on DF's new video says that "Sony needs to be stricter with guidelines for PS5 Pro Enhanced and PSSR implementation" and I absolutely agree. Especially when GTA 6 releases in under a year, you'd think we'd be getting the absolute gold-star version of PSSR implementation, especially on the PS5 Pro.