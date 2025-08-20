New Ghost of Yotei trailer reveals why samurai protagonist Atsu seeks bloody revenge

Sucker Punch channels Akira Kurosawa with yet another cinematic trailer for Ghost of Yotei, this time focusing on Atsu's brutal quest for vengeance.

TL;DR: Ghost of Yotei, releasing October 2, 2025 on PlayStation 5, follows Atsu's intense quest for revenge across northern Japan's rugged landscapes. Featuring visceral katana combat, adaptive DualSense controls, and immersive 3D audio, the game blends brutal swordplay with a deep story of healing, alliances, and redemption.

The developers at Sucker Punch showcase Atsu's unyielding quest for bloody revenge in Ghost of Yotei's latest trailer footage.

Like its predecessor, Ghost of Yotei's story is soaked in bloody vengeance. Players take on the role of Atsu, a swordsmith's daughter who met a cruel murderous fate from a gang of outlaws. Imbued by spiritual energy, Atsu now wields her fearsome ruthlessness alongside her lethal samurai blades, cutting down foes with brutal precision.

"Journey with Atsu in this unique story of healing and redemption that runs deeper than vengeance. Traverse the vast lands of Ezo, master new weapons, and forge alliances to avenge the death of her family at the hands of the Yōtei Six," reads a new description published by Sony.

The footage is interspersed with gameplay combat sequences, showing off the visceral and impactful swordplay in Ghost of Yotei. We also get a glimpse of how Atsu's wolf companion can knock enemies off balance while in battle.

Overall, the trailer is once again something you'd expect to see in a movie theater, especially with those beautiful and grand sweeping landscapes. The view of Mount Yotei feels like a Skyrim moment for the Sucker Punch team.

Ghost of Yotei releases on October 2, 2025 on the PlayStation 5.

