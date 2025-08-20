New Ghost of Yotei trailer reveals why samurai protagonist Atsu seeks bloody revenge

The developers at Sucker Punch showcase Atsu's unyielding quest for bloody revenge in Ghost of Yotei's latest trailer footage.
Like its predecessor, Ghost of Yotei's story is soaked in bloody vengeance. Players take on the role of Atsu, a swordsmith's daughter who met a cruel murderous fate from a gang of outlaws. Imbued by spiritual energy, Atsu now wields her fearsome ruthlessness alongside her lethal samurai blades, cutting down foes with brutal precision.
"Journey with Atsu in this unique story of healing and redemption that runs deeper than vengeance. Traverse the vast lands of Ezo, master new weapons, and forge alliances to avenge the death of her family at the hands of the Yōtei Six," reads a new description published by Sony.
The footage is interspersed with gameplay combat sequences, showing off the visceral and impactful swordplay in Ghost of Yotei. We also get a glimpse of how Atsu's wolf companion can knock enemies off balance while in battle.
Overall, the trailer is once again something you'd expect to see in a movie theater, especially with those beautiful and grand sweeping landscapes. The view of Mount Yotei feels like a Skyrim moment for the Sucker Punch team.
Ghost of Yotei releases on October 2, 2025 on the PlayStation 5.
Set aside the order of the Edo period.
Become a different kind of ghost and witness a bold new story set against the stunning backdrop of northern Japan's rugged landscapes.
Taking place 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, this standalone experience follows a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu in the 1600s. Thirsty for revenge, she sets out to hunt down those who killed her family many years prior.
Her quest across Ezo will take her to unexplored lands as she seeks out a gang of six outlaws. Along the way, she'll encounter far more than she could have wagered for at the journey's outset. Help her find unlikely allies, forge lasting bonds and build a path towards healing and redemption.
- Feel the thrill of combat; the haptic feedback of the DualSense® wireless controller brings Atsu's katana combat to your fingertips.
- Master the bow and arrow or grappling hook, experience the excitement of battle, and explore various types of terrain - all accentuated by the DualSense wireless controller's adaptive triggers.
- Appreciate the power of the PlayStation®5 console with lightning-fast load times rapidly transporting you to the beautiful surroundings of northern Japan.
- Explore lush, vibrant environments rendered with stunning visuals, as Atsu travels through snowy ridges, fields of wildflowers and rocky terrain - amongst others.
- Tempest 3D AudioTech: Immerse yourself in 1600s Japan as 3D spatial audio creates unique soundscapes all arou
nd you.¹