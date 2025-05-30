AMD RX 9060 XT 16GB GPU spotted with faster clocks than its 8GB sibling - what's going on here?

Yeston has RX 9060 XT graphics cards in 8GB and 16GB versions, but the latter has faster clocks, causing some raised eyebrows. Is this a mistake?

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Yeston’s RX 9060 XT graphics cards come in 8GB and 16GB versions seemingly with different clock speeds, with the latter being faster - unless some kind of mistake has been made here. Time will tell, but if the specs presented are correct, this raises questions about whether other board makers will be pulling similar stunts. Yeston’s RX 9060 XT graphics cards come in 8GB and 16GB versions seemingly with different clock speeds, with the latter being faster - unless some kind of mistake has been made here. Time will tell, but if the specs presented are correct, this raises questions about whether other board makers will be pulling similar stunts.

Yeston is offering RX 9060 XT graphics cards in 8GB and 16GB flavors as expected, but what very much isn't expected is that it appears that these products have different clock speeds as well as memory loadouts.

2

A Yeston RX 9060 XT GAEA in plain black color (Image Credit: VideoCardz / Yeston)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Now, this could be some kind of a mistake in terms of listing the respective specs of these Yeston GAEA models - which are going on sale in China in just over a week - or there might be a genuine difference here.

As VideoCardz reports, according to the specs, Yeston's RX 9060 XT with 16GB runs with a boost clock of 3230MHz and a game clock of 2620GHz, compared to 3130MHz and 2530MHz for the 8GB board.

So, that's a difference of 100MHz and 90MHz in the clock speeds, on top of the much beefier memory pool for the pricier graphics card, which will mean the 16GB spin is just a bit faster still.

As mentioned, this could be a simple error from Yeston, as it seems a bit odd to employ different clocks in this way - it certainly isn't standard practice.

If it turns out to be true, this may be an outlier among graphics card makers - or will other vendors follow in these clock tweaking footsteps?

Obviously we don't know the answer to that yet, but we shall see. In a world where 8GB models are cast under a very unfavorable light already, having a further disparity on the performance front like this certainly won't help.

Yeston's RX 9060 XT models go on sale come June 7 over in Asia, with the official release date of this latest RDNA 4 GPU being June 5.