Storage

KIOXIA brings its latest SSD innovations and cutting-edge AI solutions to NVIDIA GTC 2025

NVIDIA GTC 2025 kicks off this week, and KIOXIA is there to share and showcase its latest SSD and AI solutions for enterprise and cloud-computing.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA GTC 2025 is underway, showcasing AI, robotics, and computing advancements. KIOXIA is presenting its LC9 Series NVMe 122.88 TB SSD, featuring BiCS FLASH and CBA technology, designed for AI and cloud computing. KIOXIA is also demonstrating AiSAQ technology, enhancing AI performance by using SSDs over DRAM. Rory Bolt will discuss improving AI system performance.

NVIDIA GTC 2025, the AI conference for developers, is underway this week. The industry is gathering to explore and share what's next in AI, robotics, and accelerated computing. KIOXIA, the inventor of flash memory, a key technology that helped usher in the AI era of computing, is at GTC 2025, showcasing its latest SSD innovations and AI solutions.

This includes the recently announced KIOXIA LC9 Series NVMe 122.88 TB SSD, which is built for the AI era. The 2.5-inch form factor SSD is the first in KIOXIA's line-up built with eighth-generation BiCS FLASH technology, a 2Tb QLC die, and CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology. This high-capacity PCIe 5.0 SSD is tailor-made for AI systems training large language models (LLMs) and cloud computing.

At GTC 2025, KIOXIA (located at booth #1811 on the show floor of the San Jose McEnery Convention Center) will also present a live demo of its groundbreaking KIOXIA All-in-Storage ANNS with Product Quantization (KIOXIA AiSAQ) technology. This technology leverages SSD storage instead of expensive DRAM to improve AI RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) performance dramatically.

"KIOXIA invented flash memory, a technology that has become increasingly important to modern AI systems," noted Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit at KIOXIA America, Inc. "As AI advances at an unprecedented pace, its storage demands grow ever more complex. At KIOXIA, we are driving innovation to meet the future needs of storage, purpose-built for AI infrastructures. We're excited to sponsor and participate in NVIDIA GTC 2025, where the industry comes together to explore how AI and accelerated computing are shaping the world."

Rory Bolt, senior fellow and principal architect for KIOXIA America, will also present a session at the Expo Hall Theater titled, "Improve Vector DB Performance While Reducing DRAM Use in AI Systems," on Friday, March 21 at 12:20 PM PT.

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, kioxia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

