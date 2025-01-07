All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

KIOXIA AiSAQ uses SSDs instead of RAM, dramatically improving AI performance

KIOXIA AiSAQ transitions indexing large datasets to an all-in-storage solution and it's a potential game changer for AI systems and workloads.

KIOXIA AiSAQ uses SSDs instead of RAM, dramatically improving AI performance
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: KIOXIA AiSAQ is a research project aimed at transitioning AI data storage from DRAM to SSDs, enhancing performance by offloading compressed vectors. This technology significantly reduces DRAM usage, improving AI workload efficiency. It will be showcased at CES 2025, highlighting its potential impact on large datasets and AI models.

KIOXIA AiSAQ (All-in-Storage ANNS with Product Quantization) is a research project created to transition from a "mostly in-storage" solution to an all-in-storage solution for AI. It's a groundbreaking technology because it offloads compressed vectors in large datasets from DRAM to storage. With memory limitations often being the key factor in AI workload speed and efficiency, AiSAQ exponentially improves performance.

KIOXIA AiSAQ uses SSDs instead of RAM, dramatically improving AI performance 01
4

AI is all about data, lots of it. There is so much data that it's often hard to wrap your head around the complexity of it all. AI models and datasets cover a range of things, including documents, images, music, and more. Retrieving specific data involves Approximate Nearest Neighbor Search (ANNS), vectors, and indices. These are usually stored on fast memory, like DRAM - KIOXIA AiSAQ moves this to the SSD.

KIOXIA's initial research paper on the technology from 2024 calls it a "novel method of index data placement." However, with only around 10MB of DRAM being used in an AiSAQ system regardless of the scale of datasets, with millisecond-order latency, it sounds more like a game changer.

KIOXIA AiSAQ uses SSDs instead of RAM, dramatically improving AI performance 02
4

The following chart is an eye-opener, showing the dramatic increase in DRAM capacity the larger the dataset or RAG database size. Even compared to the hybrid DiskANN solution, which leverages SSDs to reduce the DRAM footprint, the accuracy of AiSAQ is impressive.

KIOXIA AiSAQ uses SSDs instead of RAM, dramatically improving AI performance 03
4

KIOXIA is presenting its KIOXIA AiSAQ (All-in-Storage ANNS with Product Quantization) project at CES 2025, so if you're in the business of Large Language Models (LLM) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), be sure to check it out.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the NA
Best Deals: NA
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.95 USD
- -
Buy
$120.55 CAD
- -
Buy
£74.76
- -
Buy
$69.95 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 11:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles