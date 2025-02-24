Insider says God of War remaster announcement is just around the corner

An industry insider has revealed that a God of War remaster will be announced next month to introduce new players to Kratos' origins.

Insider Jeff Grubb has predicted a God of War remaster will be announced next month in celebration of the series anniversary.

This isn't the first time we have heard rumblings of a God of War remaster, as it was only recently Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson responded to previous rumors by saying he was hearing the new God of War game takes Kratos back to Greece, and not to Egypt, which is what previous rumors were indicating. Henderson said this information wasn't concrete and that he wasn't sure if the setting of Greece would imply a remaster of an earlier God of War title, or a franchise reboot.

Now, Grubb has hinted that the God of War remaster announcement will be close to the 20th anniversary of the God of War franchise, which is March 22. The 20th anniversary marks the release of the first game back in 2005, and considering the importance the God of War franchise is to Sony, it's certainly possible we will see some form of celebration in one way or another.

As for a remaster or a remake of the first God of War game, it would be a fantastic way for Sony to pay homage to the extremely successful franchise that has become such a staple of the PlayStation brand while also exposing new fans of God of War into the dark past of Kratos that is alluded to so heavily in God of War 2018 and God of War Ragnarok.