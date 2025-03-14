All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

PlayStation release Death Strand 2: One the Beach trailer for Collector's Edition

PlayStation has published an official trailer for the Collectors Edition of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, giving a close-up look at the set.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: PlayStation has released an official trailer for the Collector's Edition of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, providing a detailed view of the set.

PlayStation has taken to its YouTube channel to share a new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, with the focus being on the Collector's Edition fans will be able to purchase.

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach recently received its pre-order trailer at SXSW, with legendary game director Hideo Kojima presenting the 10-minute trailer on stage. The trailer showcased quite a lot of what players can expect from the upcoming title, and at the end of the video, players can see the various editions of the game that can be purchased. The Collectors Edition is by far the highlight of the selection, so much so that it has now received its own dedicated trailer, giving a closer look at each of the items that come with it.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector's Edition comes with a full game digital download in the form of a code, the Collector's Box, 48-hour early access to On the Beach, art cards, a 15-inch Magellan Man Statue, and a letter from Hideo Kojima. Additionally, the Collector's Edition comes with various in-game items, all of which are listed down below.

Collector's Edition

In-game Items

  • Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Patch 70: Quokka
  • Patch 71: Chiral Feline
  • Patch 72: Why Me?

Pre-Order Bonus

  • Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

