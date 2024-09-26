Ubisoft board of directors launch internal investigation after company situation worsens

Ubisoft's Executive Committee and Board of Directors will launch an investigation and review of the company following a recent slew of bumps in the road.

The seemingly bumpy road at Ubisoft continues to get even more tumultuous as its been revealed through a report from Insider Gaming that Ubisoft's board of directors are conducting an internal review of the company.

The launching of an investigation and review of the company comes at a time when Ubisoft is suffering from the ill-received launch of Star Wars Outlaws and the controversial lead-up to the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows. I have gone into both these woes in this article here, but the problems, in a nutshell, are as follows: Assassin's Creed Shadows is suffering from accusations that Ubisoft is mischaracterizing the Japanese culture while simultaneously telling players its games are for entertainment purposes loosely based on historical events and characters.

As for Star Wars Outlaws, the game was released to a poor reception that cited clunky gameplay mechanics, poor AI, and a myriad of other issues. Ultimately, Ubisoft themselves recently admitted that the launch of Star Wars Outlaws didn't meet expectations, and that its hoping a rollout of additional updates to the aforementioned problem areas, coupled with a Black Friday sale, will help attract more players.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is suffering from its own selection of problems that involve bots, and chunky animations, and in fear of having another Star Wars Outlaws-like release, and to give the company enough time to alter the public opinion around the game, Ubisoft has decided to officially delay the release of Shadows until February 14, 2025.

The rollercoaster of events for Ubisoft has been reflected in the company's stock price, as depicted above. In response to these events Ubisoft's Executive Committee and Board of Directors will be launching an investigation and review of the company. The statement reads below.