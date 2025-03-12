Take-Two accuses GTA online account sellers of stealing 'millions in revenue'

In a notion filed at the Californian US District Court, Take-Two Interactive have joined Roblox in a legal campaign against the sale of in-game assets.

TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive has sued PlayerAuctions for allegedly running a platform that facilitates the sale of hacked and modified game accounts and assets, claiming infringement and unauthorized conduct. Take-Two Interactive has sued PlayerAuctions for allegedly running a platform that facilitates the sale of hacked and modified game accounts and assets, claiming infringement and unauthorized conduct.

Take-Two Interactive, publisher of Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands and the NBA 2k franchise, has filed a lawsuit against Player Auctions, a marketplace that sells online player accounts, items, and virtual currency.

2

Credit: Rockstar Games

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The filing joins Roblox, who lodged a similar notion last month. Take-Two's lawsuit was filed at the US Central District Court of California last week, as reported by Polygon. The company has accused PlayerAuctions of running a 'lawless enterprise' and claims that the marketplace has engaged in 'rampant infringement and other unauthorized conduct' on the site.

The filing itself alleges that PlayerAuctions runs a sophisticated sales platform, and that it actively recruits 'sellers' who engage with hacking software and exploits to create infringing goods. Specifically, they point to 'thousands of listings' that contain heavily modified player accounts, in-game assets, and virtual currency - which they claim were gained through the use of hacking software, cheats, and exploits.

Take-Two claims it has 'repeatedly confronted PlayerAuctions' with evidence of infringement, filing cease and desist orders. All of which have been ignored. Paiao Network Technology, which owns player auctions, is alleged to have reaped 'millions in revenue' from these infringements.

Precedent from cases filed against cheating software by Blizzard and Jagex have been successful in securing damages. However, the sale of in-game assets, such as in the case of Zynga vs. PlayerAuctions in 2010, occupies somewhat of a gray area, with Zynga settling outside of court with undisclosed terms.

In terms of whether Take-Two and Roblox are successful - we'll have to wait and see.