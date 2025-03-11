All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date

Hideo Kojima has revealed Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in a new 10 minute trailer, while also revealing the price, release date, and editions.

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding 2: One the Beach, releasing on PlayStation 5 on June 26. Pre-orders start March 17, offering various editions with exclusive in-game items. A limited edition watch by Hamilton, designed to reflect the game's futuristic theme, is also available. Hideo Kojima edited the trailer himself.

Kojima Products has released the pre-order trailer for Death Stranding 2: One the Beach, along with the prices for the different editions that will be available to purchase and the release date.

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach will be coming to the PlayStation 5 on June 26, and the new 10-minute trailer was debuted at SXSW by none other than legendary game director Hideo Kojima, who stated he edited the trailer himself. The game is the sequel to 2019's Death Stranding, which gained more than 19 million players since it launched. Pre-orders for On the Beach will open on March 17 at 10 AM local time. There are multiple editions players can purchase, all of which are listed below.

To go along with the launch of On the Beach, Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa have partnered with Hamilton to release the American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition watch, which is priced at $1,495. According to the watch listing on Hamilton's website the design is intended to capture the "futuristic spirit" of the game. Only 2,000 pieces of this watch have been made, making them already a very exclusive purchase. One of the watches was worn by Hideo Kojima himself on stage at SXSW.

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date 132
6
Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date 213236
6

Pre Order Bonus

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date 561156561
6

In-game items

  • Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Digital Deluxe Edition

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date 32123
6
  • Full Game Digital Download
  • 48-hour Early Access to the Game

In-game Items

  • Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Patch 70: Quokka
  • Patch 71: Chiral Feline
  • Patch 72: Why Me?

Pre-Order Bonus

  • Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Collector's Edition

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date 65156651
6
  • Full Game Digital Download
  • Collector's Box
  • 48-hour Early Access to the Game
  • 15" Magellan Man Statue
  • 3" Dollman Figurine
  • Art Cards
  • Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-game Items

  • Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Patch 70: Quokka
  • Patch 71: Chiral Feline
  • Patch 72: Why Me?

Pre-Order Bonus

  • Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]
Photo of the Playstation 5 Death Stranding Director's Cut
Best Deals: Playstation 5 Death Stranding Director's Cut
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$35.36 USD
$34.96 USD $37.20 USD
Buy
-
$54.99 USD -
Buy
$57.01 CAD
$64.99 CAD $59.50 CAD
Buy
£53.41
£53.41 £54.11
Buy
$35.36 USD
$34.96 USD $37.20 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2025 at 6:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

