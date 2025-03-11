Death Stranding 2: One the Beach - $1,500 watch, trailer, prices & release date

Hideo Kojima has revealed Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in a new 10 minute trailer, while also revealing the price, release date, and editions.

Kojima Products has released the pre-order trailer for Death Stranding 2: One the Beach, along with the prices for the different editions that will be available to purchase and the release date.

Death Stranding 2: One the Beach will be coming to the PlayStation 5 on June 26, and the new 10-minute trailer was debuted at SXSW by none other than legendary game director Hideo Kojima, who stated he edited the trailer himself. The game is the sequel to 2019's Death Stranding, which gained more than 19 million players since it launched. Pre-orders for On the Beach will open on March 17 at 10 AM local time. There are multiple editions players can purchase, all of which are listed below.

To go along with the launch of On the Beach, Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa have partnered with Hamilton to release the American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition watch, which is priced at $1,495. According to the watch listing on Hamilton's website the design is intended to capture the "futuristic spirit" of the game. Only 2,000 pieces of this watch have been made, making them already a very exclusive purchase. One of the watches was worn by Hideo Kojima himself on stage at SXSW.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

6

Pre Order Bonus

6

In-game items

Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)

Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Digital Deluxe Edition

6

Full Game Digital Download

48-hour Early Access to the Game

In-game Items

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK)

Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Patch 70: Quokka

Patch 71: Chiral Feline

Patch 72: Why Me?

Pre-Order Bonus

Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK)

Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Collector's Edition

6

Full Game Digital Download

Collector's Box

48-hour Early Access to the Game

15" Magellan Man Statue

3" Dollman Figurine

Art Cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-game Items

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK)

Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Patch 70: Quokka

Patch 71: Chiral Feline

Patch 72: Why Me?

Pre-Order Bonus