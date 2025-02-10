All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Perplexity update outperforms ChatGPT's paid plan (and it's free)

In a social media post, Perplexity announced that they've increased the context window of their file and image processing tools for free users.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Perplexity now offers free users 8x the file processing power of ChatGPT Plus, with a 1 million token context window enabling full book, report, and code analysis.

Perplexity is an AI-powered search tool designed for research, offering users the ability to ask questions and generate responses based on multiple sources.

In a LinkedIn Post on Friday, Perplexity announced that file and image uploads will be receiving an expanded context window of 1 million tokens for free users. Meaning, users uploading files, or images, will be able to upload substantially more content for processing, as long as they have an account.

Perplexity update outperforms ChatGPT's paid plan (and it's free) 56436
3

A 1 million token context window is massive - allowing users to process an entire book (350-400 pages), a month's worth of financial reports (1,000 pages of PDFs), or tens of thousands of lines of code (25,000-50,000 lines) at a time. For reference, ChatGPT's maximum context window caps out at 128,000 for OpenAI's GPT-4o - a model that's offered on a paid plan.

Perplexity as a tool operates with a far more narrow focus. You won't use it for coding, or building custom chatbots - it's a tool specialised for research. And it does its job exceptionally well.

ChatGPT recently made its search feature and latest model, the o3-mini, available for free in a bid to compete against DeepSeek. Combined with the functionality offered by Deep Research, ChatGPT has built a well-rounded package that leave many users satisfied.

Though despite that, if you're a student, researcher, or generally looking for a search engine alternative - it's worth giving Perplexity a go.

NEWS SOURCE:linkedin.com

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

