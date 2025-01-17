All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPU rumored for 2H 2025: more AI domination thanks to next-gen HBM4

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPU architecture expected to enter 'trial production' in 2H 2025, SK hynix is moving faster than ever to get HBM4 ready.

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPU rumored for 2H 2025: more AI domination thanks to next-gen HBM4
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's Rubin GPU architecture is set for trial production in 2H 2025, with SK hynix advancing HBM4 memory production to Q3 2025. NVIDIA aims to release new AI GPU architectures faster, with SK hynix as its exclusive HBM4 supplier. Rubin R100 AI GPU with HBM4 is expected in late 2025.

NVIDIA's next-generation Rubin GPU architecture will enter "trial production" in 2H 2025 according to the latest rumors, with SK hynix working on getting its next-gen HBM4 memory ready earlier than expected.

NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPU rumored for 2H 2025: more AI domination thanks to next-gen HBM4 79
2

The company promised a 1-year cadence on new AI GPU architecture releases, but it seems NVIDIA is even more keen on getting new AI GPU architectures into the wild even quicker. In a new report from ZDNet Korea, we're learning that SK hynix is shipping out HBM4 AI memory samples in June at the latest, with mass production of its new HBM4 expected to begin in Q3 2025, around 3 months earlier than SK hynix had planned.

NVIDIA requested SK hynix bring its HBM4 AI memory to market ahead of schedule, and this is ahead of the expedited release of HBM4 by NVIDIA. ZDNet Korea reports that the tape-out of HBM4 to NVIDIA had taken place in Q4 2024, which means SK hynix has already completed verification stages with big partners.

NVIDIA will also reportedly call SK hynix its "exclusive" HBM4 customer, meaning that NVIDIA will get its hands on the bleeding-edge new memory far earlier than its competitors. We should expect a next-generation Rubin R100 AI GPU release with ultra-fast HBM4 memory in the second half of 2025 because of this.

Blackwell B200 and GB200 are making their way out into the market, with its new "market-grabbing weapon" in new GB300 AI GPUs to get unveiled at NVIDIA GTC 2025 in March, and now we've got teases of the new Rubin R100 AI GPU coming with HBM4 earlier than expected. Where you at, AMD? Intel?

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$597 USD
$489 USD $728.95 USD
Buy
$709.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1099 CAD
$1203.79 CAD $1399.99 CAD
Buy
$804.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD -
Buy
£505.99
£560.99 -
Buy
$597 USD
$489 USD $728.95 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2025 at 2:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, zdnet.co.kr

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles