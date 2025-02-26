SK hynix hits 70% yield on its new HBM4 12-Hi memory: ready for NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI GPUs

SK hynix has reportedly reached a 70% yield rate on its next-gen HBM4 12-Hi memory, ready to rock and roll on NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPUs.
In a new report from ETNews, we're learning that SK hynix has reached 70% yield on its HBM4 memory, with the yield good enough for the semiconductor industry to get excited for the South Korean memory giant's new AI memory. An industry insider told the outlet: "The HBM4 test yield exceeded 60% at the end of last year and I understand that it has recently increased it further. The test yield is increasing at a fairly fast rate".
The test yield is an indicator that can be used to make estimations on the actual future yield rate, where if the test yield is high, productivity can be secured when actual mass production begins. The industry insider added: "In terms of being able to increase the yield further after mass production, a test yield of 70% is a very good result".
SK hynix has impressively high standards for each of its manufacturing processes for HBM4 12-Hi memory technology, with the goal to continue to improve the yield upwards and into late 90% range.
TSMC is a key partner of the triangular alliance between NVIDIA + SK hynix + TSMC, with the company expected to expand its CoWoS advanced packaging capacity in 2026 to handle the large Rubin chip demand. TSMC plans to increase CoWoS production capacity to 80,000 pieces per month by Q4 2025 in preparation of Rubin.
