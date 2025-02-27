Forza Horizon 5 PS5 confirms April release, alongside Horizon Realms and graphics options

Following an announcement posted to its website, Forza Horizon 5 receives an official PS5 release date, information on the new expansion, and more.

As part of Xbox's strategy to expand its catalog to the PS5, Forza Horizon 5 has received an official release date of April 29. Indiana Jones, currently slated for a spring release, has yet to receive an official date but is expected to follow shortly after.

The announcement for Forza Horizon 5 appeared on the game's official website, detailing the new content expansion, Horizon Realms, which is rolling out on April 25. Players who purchase the $99.99 Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will be able to play from April 25, while everyone else can jump in on April 29.

Credit: Playground Games

The Horizon Realms expansion adds 12 evolving world locations, including 11 previously limited-time locations, and a new stadium track. It also introduces two new gameplay modes-Skill Mode, which involves competing for high scores between realms, and Free Mode, which removes leaderboards and offers a more relaxed, free-play experience. The expansion comes with 60+ accolades, 12 new badges, and 4 new reward cars.

From a technical standpoint, Forza Horizon 5 will feature two rendering modes: Performance, which runs at 60fps, and Quality, locked at 30fps. On the PS5 Pro, players will receive increased visual fidelity, and Quality Mode adds ray-traced car reflections to races and free roam.

Forza Horizon 5's jump to PS5 follows Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush, which all released on the PlayStation Store in early 2024. As one of the most acclaimed racing titles, players will be eager to get their hands on Forza Horizon 5-available through the PlayStation Store or at local retailers.