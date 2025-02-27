All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 PS5 confirms April release, alongside Horizon Realms and graphics options

Following an announcement posted to its website, Forza Horizon 5 receives an official PS5 release date, information on the new expansion, and more.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Forza Horizon 5 launches on PS5 on April 29 with the Horizon Realms expansion, new gameplay modes, and Performance/Quality graphics options.

As part of Xbox's strategy to expand its catalog to the PS5, Forza Horizon 5 has received an official release date of April 29. Indiana Jones, currently slated for a spring release, has yet to receive an official date but is expected to follow shortly after.

The announcement for Forza Horizon 5 appeared on the game's official website, detailing the new content expansion, Horizon Realms, which is rolling out on April 25. Players who purchase the $99.99 Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will be able to play from April 25, while everyone else can jump in on April 29.

Credit: Playground Games
2

Credit: Playground Games

The Horizon Realms expansion adds 12 evolving world locations, including 11 previously limited-time locations, and a new stadium track. It also introduces two new gameplay modes-Skill Mode, which involves competing for high scores between realms, and Free Mode, which removes leaderboards and offers a more relaxed, free-play experience. The expansion comes with 60+ accolades, 12 new badges, and 4 new reward cars.

From a technical standpoint, Forza Horizon 5 will feature two rendering modes: Performance, which runs at 60fps, and Quality, locked at 30fps. On the PS5 Pro, players will receive increased visual fidelity, and Quality Mode adds ray-traced car reflections to races and free roam.

Forza Horizon 5's jump to PS5 follows Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush, which all released on the PlayStation Store in early 2024. As one of the most acclaimed racing titles, players will be eager to get their hands on Forza Horizon 5-available through the PlayStation Store or at local retailers.

Tech Reporter

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

