Sony opens PlayStation Beta Program, offering early access to games and updates

TL;DR: Sony has launched the PlayStation Beta Program, allowing players to sign up for early access to games, system updates, and features across PS5 and PC. The program is free and requires a valid PlayStation Network account.

Sony has just opened up the PlayStation Beta Program, giving players a chance to sign up for early access to upcoming games, system updates, and new features. Instead of juggling multiple beta sign-ups across different platforms, Sony has streamlined everything into one place, making it easier for players to test-drive new PlayStation experiences before they launch.

Credit: Sony

As detailed in the PlayStation Blog, the program is free to join, and once registered, players can be considered for a range of betas across PS5 and PC games, PlayStation system updates, PlayStation App features, and user experience changes on PlayStation.com. If selected, you'll receive an invite and can decide whether to participate.

For PC players, this means potential access to upcoming PlayStation ports and software updates, along with early hands-on time with PlayStation's evolving ecosystem. It's also another sign that Sony is doubling down on its PC audience, with more titles making the jump from console to desktop.

To qualify, you need a valid PlayStation Network account in good standing, must live in a supported region, and meet the legal age requirement. If your account has any restrictions, you might not be eligible.

While registering doesn't guarantee entry into every beta, it puts you in the pool for future invites. Sign-ups are open now at PlayStation.com/beta-program-at-PlayStation. If it's not live in your region yet, check back later. It's a solid way to get a taste of new content while helping Sony fine-tune its upcoming releases.