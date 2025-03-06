Radeon RX 9070 prices confirmed to increase by retailer after first stock is depleted

TL;DR: AMD's RX 9070 models are quickly selling out, leading to price increases above MSRP. Initial stock is limited, and once depleted, prices will rise with subsequent shipments. AMD's RX 9070 models are quickly selling out, leading to price increases above MSRP. Initial stock is limited, and once depleted, prices will rise with subsequent shipments.

The graphics card war between stock and prices has now involved AMD with its newly released RX 9070 models quickly selling out of retailers and prices already jumping above MSRP.

If you were planning on getting a RX 9070 XT at the MSRP of $599.99 across the US, it will most likely be extremely difficult, and that also goes for the RX 9070, as Newegg has immediately sold out of stock, along with Best Boy, Micro Center, and Amazon. In what should have been a home run hit against NVIDIA, AMD is going to be experiencing the same blowback by consumers caused stock problems for its latest generation of graphics cards, and now reports indicate prices for AMD's 9070 models are expected to increase following the stock being exhausted for its first shipment of the new GPUs.

Swedish retail chain Inet.se explained the MSRP will only be applied to a limited number of cards, and these prices only apply to the first shipment of each model. Additionally, it will depend on the brand as well, with Inet writing, "For Sapphire and ASUS it will be just as usual, we have only received one shipment and you can buy it until it runs out, but with PowerColor it will be different. Our second shipment from PowerColor is already waiting, and we cannot offer it at MSRP prices."

"This means that we will first sell the Reaper models at MSRP prices, and the stock balance will tick down as usual until the first shipment is sold out. Then, with a certain delay, the stock will be replenished with new cards and we will then release the Reaper cards for order again - although not at MSRP prices."

In a nutshell, the first stock of RX 9070 models will be launched at MSRP, which is the recommended price of the cards, but once that stock is gone, we can expect the price to increase when the next batch of cards arrives and goes on sale. This will of course, depend on the retailer, and isn't totally unexpected in a market that is seemingly starving for graphics cards.

