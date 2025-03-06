AYANEO Pocket MICRO Classic gives a modern spin to a Nintendo classic

If you remember Nintendo's popular pocket-sized Game Boy Micro handheld from 2025 then the new AYANEO Pocket MICRO Classic will look familiar.

AYANEO has created several impressive PC gaming handhelds in recent years, with products packed with the latest hardware and specs to rival some of the most advanced portable devices on the market. It's latest takes a different approach, one steeped in retro gaming history with a look and feel inspired by Nintendo's popular pocket-sized Game Boy Micro handheld from 2025.

AYANEO Pocket MICRO Classic takes its design inspiration from the Game Boy Micro handheld from 2025, image credit: AYANEO.

The AYANEO Pocket MICRO Classic even ships with the popular deep red and gold color scheme of the Game Boy Micro and Nintendo's iconic Game & Watch handhelds from the early 1980s. It is a modern portable Android gaming handheld with a larger 3.5-inch screen than the Game Boy Micro's 2-inch display.

The IPS display features a resolution of 960x640, 330PPI pixel density, and 100% sRGB coverage, making it perfect for emulating GBA titles with 4X the native resolution. It's no secret that this device was built for playing retro titles and classic games as the CNC full metal body only includes a D-Pad and four face buttons.

An octa-core MediaTek processor powers it, and AYANEO notes that it offers 6+ hours of battery life with active cooling, multiple power modes to choose from, and a "zero power standby" feature. In addition to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, it has a single USB-C port rated at 480Mbps and a MicroSD slot for storage. For managing game libraries and apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming, it ships with AYANEO's AYASpace and AYAHome software.

With three color options, Retro Gold, Retro Grey, and Magic Black, early bird pricing starts from $179 USD, and pre-purchasing is now open. Units are expected to begin shipping in mid-April. Here's a breakdown of the AYANEO Pocket MICRO Classic's specs.