TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Video Cards & GPUs

AYANEO's stylish AG01 Starship Graphics Dock with Radeon RX 7600M XT is available for $599

AYANEO's Graphics Starship is now available to purchase, with the sci-fi dock and eGPU housing a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU to boost mobile gaming performance.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

The new AYANEO AG01: Starship is the company's first eGPU or external graphics solution and is now available for purchase. Shipping is slated for the end of November. For the $599 USD price, you get a portable AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU with 8GB of DDR6 memory that can connect via OCuLink, USB4, or Thunderbolt.

AYANEO's stylish AG01 Starship Graphics Dock with Radeon RX 7600M XT is available for $599 5
5

Additional features and functionality of the device include additional USB-A and Ethernet ports, a slot for an M.2 2280 SSD, SD Card expansion, and multiple HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. Designed for gaming handhelds, laptops, and Mini PCs, the AYANEO AG01: Starship is an all-in-one gaming dock for various devices. The SSD slot is an excellent touch as the AYANEO AG01: Starship can store all of the games it's used to play on the device.

Setting all of that aside, the physical design and look of the AYANEO AG01: Starship is impressive, like something out of a sci-fi film from the 1980s. The big round button is not only the "engine" start for the unit, but it also includes a dial to boost and overclock the GPU by upping the power from 100W to 120W.

AYANEO's stylish AG01 Starship Graphics Dock with Radeon RX 7600M XT is available for $599 3
5

The metal body includes vents and 'silent operation' powered by fins, fans, and a large VC heating plate. It's a stylish and powerful unit. Here are the full specs.

AYANEO AG01: Starship

  • Product: AYANEO Graphics Starship - Multi-Function Graphics Dock.
  • GPU Model: AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT
  • GPU Specs: 6nm Process, 2300 MHz Game Clock
  • GPU Memory: 8GB GDDR6, 128-bit Interface, 288GB/s Bandwidth
  • TGP: 100W, 120W Turbo
  • Video Interface: 2 x DisplayPort 2.0 (80Gbps, 4K 120Hz, 8K 60Hz), 2 x HDMI 2.1 (48Gbps, 4K 120Hz, 8K 60Hz)
  • Data Interface: 1 x OCuLink (PCIe 4.0, 64Gbps), 1 x USB4 (40Gbps with 100W PD), 1 x USB 3.2 (10Gbps), 1 x RJ45 (100Mbps, 1000MBps), 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 SSD, 1 x SD 4.0 (300MB/s)
  • Size: 240 x 118 x 51mm
  • Weight: 960 grams

NEWS SOURCE:ayaneo.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

