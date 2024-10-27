AYANEO's stylish AG01 Starship Graphics Dock with Radeon RX 7600M XT is available for $599

AYANEO's Graphics Starship is now available to purchase, with the sci-fi dock and eGPU housing a Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU to boost mobile gaming performance.

The new AYANEO AG01: Starship is the company's first eGPU or external graphics solution and is now available for purchase. Shipping is slated for the end of November. For the $599 USD price, you get a portable AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU with 8GB of DDR6 memory that can connect via OCuLink, USB4, or Thunderbolt.

Additional features and functionality of the device include additional USB-A and Ethernet ports, a slot for an M.2 2280 SSD, SD Card expansion, and multiple HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. Designed for gaming handhelds, laptops, and Mini PCs, the AYANEO AG01: Starship is an all-in-one gaming dock for various devices. The SSD slot is an excellent touch as the AYANEO AG01: Starship can store all of the games it's used to play on the device.

Setting all of that aside, the physical design and look of the AYANEO AG01: Starship is impressive, like something out of a sci-fi film from the 1980s. The big round button is not only the "engine" start for the unit, but it also includes a dial to boost and overclock the GPU by upping the power from 100W to 120W.

The metal body includes vents and 'silent operation' powered by fins, fans, and a large VC heating plate. It's a stylish and powerful unit. Here are the full specs.