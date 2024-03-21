Captain America and Black Panther game 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' unveiled by Marvel

Marvel has unveiled a Captain America and Black Panther game set in World War 2 called 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra,' and it actually looks good.

During the recent State of Unreal livestream, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was showcased in a new trailer, revealing a seemingly head-to-head battle between Captain America and Black Panther.

The new game is developed by Skydance New Media, and according to the overview of the title found on the Marvel website, the game will put players into the chaos of the 1940s where Captain America and Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather and the Black Panther of the 1940s, will need to overcome their differences and form an alliance to confront their common enemy.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

Additionally, the overview reveals that both heroes will be fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, to stop "a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra." Captain America will be voiced by Drew Moerlein, and Black Panther will be voiced by The Walking Dead's Khary Payton.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Notably, Skydance New Media has brought on Amy Hennig to write and direct the upcoming title, with Marvel Games saying that fans can "look forward to exhilarating gameplay inspired by Marvel's landmark comics, films, and television series".

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is scheduled to release sometime in 2025.