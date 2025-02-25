All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 inches closer to reality with an official rating

The unannounced Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 has received an official rating by a statutory board ahead of its unveiling scheduled for March 4.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 inches closer to reality with an official rating
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 remaster is likely confirmed, with an official rating by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority.

If the recent teasers of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 wasn't enough to convince you a remaster was just around the corner, the unannounced title has now received an official rating by a statutory board.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 is all but confirmed by Activision, with the publisher last week putting a mysterious countdown up on the official Tony Hawk game website with the date March 4, 2025. The potential remaster of the iconic franchise was first teased by professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who said during an interview on the Breakfast Club that he was in a new Tony Hawk game that's "coming out" and that this game was a remaster. Presumably fans speculated it was Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4.

It was only a few days later that Black Ops 6 players discovered a mysterious date on the wall in the Grind map. The date was written the Pro Skater font and featured the Tony Hawk logo, and it was only a day after that countdown was discovered on the Tony Hawk game website. Now, the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, a body that gives official ratings to games has rated an unannounced "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 inches closer to reality with an official rating 651651651
2
Photo of the NintendoSwitch Standard EditionProduct: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
Best Deals: NintendoSwitch Standard EditionProduct: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$37 USD
- -
Buy
$76.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£32.42
- -
Buy
$37 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2025 at 6:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gematsu.com, imdaonline.imda.gov.sg

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles