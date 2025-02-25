Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 inches closer to reality with an official rating

The unannounced Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 has received an official rating by a statutory board ahead of its unveiling scheduled for March 4.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 remaster is likely confirmed, with an official rating by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority.

If the recent teasers of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 wasn't enough to convince you a remaster was just around the corner, the unannounced title has now received an official rating by a statutory board.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 is all but confirmed by Activision, with the publisher last week putting a mysterious countdown up on the official Tony Hawk game website with the date March 4, 2025. The potential remaster of the iconic franchise was first teased by professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who said during an interview on the Breakfast Club that he was in a new Tony Hawk game that's "coming out" and that this game was a remaster. Presumably fans speculated it was Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4.

It was only a few days later that Black Ops 6 players discovered a mysterious date on the wall in the Grind map. The date was written the Pro Skater font and featured the Tony Hawk logo, and it was only a day after that countdown was discovered on the Tony Hawk game website. Now, the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, a body that gives official ratings to games has rated an unannounced "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

