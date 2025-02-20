All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster confirmed by professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones

Professional skater Tyshawn Jones, who was in the previous Tony Hawk games, confirmed a there's a new remaster is currently in development.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster confirmed by professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Professional skater Tyshawn Jones, who was in previous Tony Hawk games, has confirmed that a new remaster is currently in development.

Skating fans will be glad to know there is another Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster currently in the works, according to professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who recently teased the existence of the remaster during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

Skip to 21:30

Notably, Activision hasn't confirmed anything regarding a new Tony Hawk remaster, but 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was a commercial success, selling millions of copies. Vicarious, the development team behind the remaster of the first two Pro Skater games, was praised for their efforts with 1 + 2, but on January 22, 2021, the team was merged with Blizzard Entertainment. Activision then went to look for a new studio to handle the remasters of Pro Skater 3 and 4, but, unfortunately, found no one that was as skilled as the Vicarious team, and as a result the remasters were dropped.

But that doesn't seem to be the case, or at least according to Tyshawn Jones, who appeared to let slip the news about a new "remaster" he is featured in. "I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out so that's cool," he said. "They got a new one they remastering so that's about to come out. I was in the last one." Adding more credence to more Tony Hawk games being released was Tony Hawk himself, who said in September 2024, "I wish I could tell you more. But I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again which is insanely exciting. We're working on something."

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster confirmed by professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones 655616
2

More information was released by Hawk a few weeks later, with the pro skater saying, "I'm not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series, but there will be a future."

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/20/2025 at 10:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles