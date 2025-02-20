Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster confirmed by professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones

TL;DR: Professional skater Tyshawn Jones, who was in previous Tony Hawk games, has confirmed that a new remaster is currently in development. Professional skater Tyshawn Jones, who was in previous Tony Hawk games, has confirmed that a new remaster is currently in development.

Skating fans will be glad to know there is another Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster currently in the works, according to professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who recently teased the existence of the remaster during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

Notably, Activision hasn't confirmed anything regarding a new Tony Hawk remaster, but 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was a commercial success, selling millions of copies. Vicarious, the development team behind the remaster of the first two Pro Skater games, was praised for their efforts with 1 + 2, but on January 22, 2021, the team was merged with Blizzard Entertainment. Activision then went to look for a new studio to handle the remasters of Pro Skater 3 and 4, but, unfortunately, found no one that was as skilled as the Vicarious team, and as a result the remasters were dropped.

But that doesn't seem to be the case, or at least according to Tyshawn Jones, who appeared to let slip the news about a new "remaster" he is featured in. "I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out so that's cool," he said. "They got a new one they remastering so that's about to come out. I was in the last one." Adding more credence to more Tony Hawk games being released was Tony Hawk himself, who said in September 2024, "I wish I could tell you more. But I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again which is insanely exciting. We're working on something."

More information was released by Hawk a few weeks later, with the pro skater saying, "I'm not supposed to tease anything else about the future of the series, but there will be a future."