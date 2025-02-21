All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater announcement date teased within Black Ops 6

A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater-related announcement appears to just be around the corner, according to a mysterious date found within Black Ops 6.

New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater announcement date teased within Black Ops 6
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater-related announcement is anticipated soon, hinted by a mysterious date discovered within Black Ops 6.

It was only a few days ago that a professional skater who has been previously featured in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remasters teased that he's in a new project "that's about to come out". Now a mysterious date has surfaced.

The date for what appears to be a new Tony Hawk-related game was discovered within the Call of Duty map Grind that has returned in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded. Players noticed a new addition to the map that first appeared in 2012's Black Ops 2 when they entered the shop area. On a large sign located on the back wall there's the numbers "03.04.25" written in the Tony Hawk font. The dead giveaway is the numbers are featured alongside the iconic Tony Hawk logo from Pro Skater.

This teaser comes only days after professional skater Tyshawn Jones let slip during an interview on The Breakfast Club that he was going to be in a new Tony Hawk game that's "about to come out". Jones also stated this new Tony Hawk game was a "remaster," which has led fans to believe Activision has been quietly working on the remaster of Pro Skater 3 and 4, which would be titled Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - if it follows the same naming scheme as the previously remastered titles 2 + 3.

New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater announcement date teased within Black Ops 6 56516651
2

For more information on the upcoming Pro Skater title and the history surrounding why it's surprising it's been in development this entire time, check out the link below.

Photo of the Tony HawkPro Skater 1+2Product Type: Nintendo Switch Game
Best Deals: Tony HawkPro Skater 1+2Product Type: Nintendo Switch Game
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$37 USD
- -
Buy
$76.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£32.42
- -
Buy
$37 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2025 at 8:35 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:dexerto.com, tweaktown.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles