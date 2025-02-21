New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater announcement date teased within Black Ops 6

A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater-related announcement appears to just be around the corner, according to a mysterious date found within Black Ops 6.

TL;DR: A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater-related announcement is anticipated soon, hinted by a mysterious date discovered within Black Ops 6. A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater-related announcement is anticipated soon, hinted by a mysterious date discovered within Black Ops 6.

It was only a few days ago that a professional skater who has been previously featured in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remasters teased that he's in a new project "that's about to come out". Now a mysterious date has surfaced.

The date for what appears to be a new Tony Hawk-related game was discovered within the Call of Duty map Grind that has returned in Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded. Players noticed a new addition to the map that first appeared in 2012's Black Ops 2 when they entered the shop area. On a large sign located on the back wall there's the numbers "03.04.25" written in the Tony Hawk font. The dead giveaway is the numbers are featured alongside the iconic Tony Hawk logo from Pro Skater.

This teaser comes only days after professional skater Tyshawn Jones let slip during an interview on The Breakfast Club that he was going to be in a new Tony Hawk game that's "about to come out". Jones also stated this new Tony Hawk game was a "remaster," which has led fans to believe Activision has been quietly working on the remaster of Pro Skater 3 and 4, which would be titled Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - if it follows the same naming scheme as the previously remastered titles 2 + 3.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For more information on the upcoming Pro Skater title and the history surrounding why it's surprising it's been in development this entire time, check out the link below.