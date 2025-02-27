All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Apple expected to launch iPhone 17e in February 2026, analyst: new models 'part of the program'

Apple's new 'e' series smartphone could be a regular thing: new iPhone 16e would be followed up by iPhone 17e in 2026 with in-house 5G modem.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple launched the iPhone 16e with its first in-house 5G modem, the C1, and plans to continue the "e" series with the iPhone 17e in 2026, featuring a next-gen C3 modem.

Apple only just launched its new iPhone 16e with is first in-house 5G modem, and it seems like the "e" series iPhones will continue with the iPhone 17e in 2026 with a next-gen C3 modem.

Apple expected to launch iPhone 17e in February 2026, analyst: new models 'part of the program' 87
2

Apple isn't the type of company to have a one-time release like the iPhone 16e, spend the millions in marketing it, debut it as the first iPhone with its new in-house C1 modem... to never have a successor. It looks like Apple will have the next-gen iPhone 17e released at the same time of 2026, with the iPhone 16e announced last week, we don't even have a year to wait.

In a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, or CIRP, thinks we'll see the iPhone 17e happen sooner, rather than later: "It appears that "e" phones may be part of the program going forward. Following the core iPhone 17 model launches in September, we expect Apple to announce an iPhone 17e around this time next year. That would mimic Google's introduction of "a" models in its Pixel line months after the annual Spring launch of their flagship and Pro models in recent years".

Apple is expected to ship around 22 million iPhone 16e units in 2025, which will result in around $13.5 billion of revenue for the company. The new iPhone 16e is a mish-mash of components that Apple already uses in its current fleet of iPhones, but they're re-purposed into a new handset.

The super-cheap $599 price tag on the iPhone 16e is another huge thing going for it, as it'll be an easy transition for iPhone users from a few generations ago being able to upgrade without spending thousands of dollars. Inside, the iPhone 16e also uses an in-house C1 modem which is 5G-capable, while the 5G licensing agreement that Apple has with Qualcomm ends in 2027, which is when we'll see the next-gen C3 modem.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, cirpapple.substack.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

