Gaming

CD Projekt Red may have changed Ciri's face in the latest Witcher 4 reveal

A recent behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher 4 gave us a closer look at Ciri's character model, sparking discussions about whether changes were made.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: CD Projekt Red’s latest behind-the-scenes footage provided a closer look at Ciri’s face model for The Witcher 4, sparking debate over potential changes since the initial trailer.

CD Projekt Red unveiled the first cinematic trailer for The Witcher 4 two months ago. One of the key talking points following the release was the face model for Ciri, which featured an older, more grizzled version of the character compared to her look in The Witcher 3. Following the latest behind-the-scenes breakdown, discussions are circulating around whether CD Projekt Red adjusted Ciri's face model in response to the mixed reception.

At timestamps 02:17 and 05:48 in the new video, the developers included a closer look at the character model. Compared to the original pre-rendered Unreal Engine 5 trailer, there are perceivable differences in texture detail, facial structure, and shading - subtle shifts that could stem from lighting conditions or natural refinements in the development process.

CD Projekt Red may have changed Ciri's face in the latest Witcher 4 reveal 34
4
CD Projekt Red may have changed Ciri's face in the latest Witcher 4 reveal 213409
4

While the differences seem minor, Ciri's look does come across as slightly younger and more defined than in the original reveal. The lighting setup could be responsible, but it's also common for cinematic trailers to have subtle discrepancies from in-game models. This was evident in The Witcher 3, where Geralt's cinematic appearance had slight variations from his in-game counterpart.

Credit: Eurogamer
4

Credit: Eurogamer

CD Projekt Red confirmed in the behind-the-scenes footage that 14 days of motion capture were used to craft Ciri's look for the initial trailer, meaning her performance-based facial animation is likely closer to the actor's actual performance. The final in-game model will be influenced by factors like real-time rendering and animation constraints over the 80+ hours of gameplay expected in a modern Witcher entry.

With still years to go before The Witcher 4 launches, plenty of visual refinements are bound to happen. However, given CD Projekt Red's history of responding to fan feedback, it wouldn't be surprising if adjustments were made based on player reactions.

What do you think - do you notice a difference?

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

