CD Projekt Red expands on choosing Ciri: 'She's the hero. She's the child of destiny'

CD Projekt Red and Platige Image discuss why Ciri is The Witcher 4's lead, exploring her role in the saga, and the game's theme of destiny vs choice.

On a recent episode of The AnsweRED Podcast, CD Projekt Red discussed why Ciri was chosen as The Witcher 4's main protagonist and how her story naturally positions her as the next lead in the series.

From left to right: Sebastian Kalemba (CDPR), Magdalena Rudnicka & Tomek Suwalski (Platige Image), and host Paweł Burza.

Joining the discussion were The Witcher 4 Game Director Sebastian Kalemba, alongside trailer director Tomek Suwalski and producer Magdalena Rudnicka from Platige Image - the studio behind the game's reveal trailer. Rudnicka described the choice as an obvious one, highlighting Ciri's depth as a character.

"For me, choosing Ciri is a very natural choice," Rudnicka said. "She's a strong, well-known character with a complicated past. But it's not just about her being female - it's about her being well-developed."

Suwalski echoed this, calling the decision a "no-brainer." He explained that while Geralt was the protagonist of the previous games, The Witcher books have always revolved around Ciri.

"The books are about Ciri. Even when Geralt is the protagonist, Ciri is the one that the saga revolves around. She's the hero. She's the child of destiny." he said.

Kalemba expanded on this theme, explaining how The Witcher 4 will focus on Ciri's struggle to take control of her own fate rather than being defined by others.

"It's perfect because the word that combines them is destiny. They're destined for something. And Ciri has always been the child of destiny," he said. "She was either supposed to become an empress, or to become a Witcher, or she could become anything else. But someone always wanted something from her and kind of pulled her in different directions. And here, we finally get to explore her choosing for herself."

The theme of destiny versus personal choice plays a central role in The Witcher 4. A pivotal moment in the reveal trailer shows Ciri confronting villagers attempting to sacrifice a young girl.

"You chose her," Ciri tells them. A line that Rudnicka says encapsulates this theme.

Ciri's promotion to protagonist has sparked discussion among fans, particularly about how her story will evolve beyond her role in The Witcher 3. However, much of the debate has focused on her appearance. The reveal trailer introduced an older, more battle-worn version of Ciri, which drew a somewhat controversial response from fans.

A behind-the-scenes showcase later provided a closer look at Ciri's character model, leading to speculation about potential visual changes to the model. However, Kalemba has since dispelled these rumors, clarifying in a response on X that her model remains unchanged, and any differences are due to lighting, animation, and cinematic effects.

CD Projekt Red has yet to announce a release date for The Witcher 4, but it's estimated that Ciri's story will arrive, at the very earliest, in 2026.