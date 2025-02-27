Perplexity opens waitlist for 'Comet', the new AI browser that aims to dethrone Chrome

Perplexity, known for their AI-powered search, have announced their plans to release 'Comet', a new web browser that aims to revolutionise browsing.

TL;DR: Perplexity has announced Comet, an AI-powered browser aiming to challenge Google Chrome with agentic search and autonomous browsing — waitlists are now open. However, details are scarce.

In a recent X post, Perplexity announced their plans to release Comet, a new agentic browser that aims to revolutionize web browsing. Waitlists have been opened, and while specific dates haven't been provided, Comet is 'coming soon'.

The upcoming browser is engineered around the concept of agentic search, allowing for autonomous task execution, complex queries, and decision-making autonomously within the browser experience. Naturally, AI integration will be front and center for the new browser, with all the bells and whistles you'd find in modern AI tools.

"Just like Perplexity reinvented search, we're also reinventing the browser," a Perplexity spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. "Stay tuned for updates."

Little has been confirmed about Comet's features. However, from asking Perplexity, speculated features include enhanced security, intelligent tab management, advanced writing assistance, personalized customization, and improved accessibility. It's also expected to be built on the Chromium framework, ensuring seamless compatibility across desktop, mobile, and popular browser extensions. However, none of this has been officially confirmed.

Given Perplexity's strength in AI search, expanding into browsers is a natural next step for the company, which has established itself as a leading AI tool for web-based queries. Right now, AI search remains a secondary companion to traditional browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari. While most AI chatbots offer built-in search features, none of the major AI startups have attempted to build a full-fledged web browser from scratch.

This puts Perplexity in direct competition with Google, the undisputed leader in the browser market with Chrome. While Google has been gradually integrating AI-powered search summaries into its browsing experience, these summaries have been widely criticized for their inconsistency and lack of reliability.

While it's uncertain whether Comet will revolutionize browsing or if it's merely another Chromium fork, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to see what's next from the specialists in AI search.

To sign up for the waitlist, head to Perplexity's website.