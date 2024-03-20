NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin AI GPU rumored for mid-2025, compete with AMD Instinct MI400X

NVIDIA just announced its Blackwell GPUs at GTC 2024, but now we're hearing next-gen Vera Rubin AI GPUs will launch in the first half of 2025.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

NVIDIA only just announced and detailed its new Blackwell GPU architecture and new B200 AI GPU at GTC 2024 this week, but now we're hearing fresh rumors on the next-gen Vera Rubin GPU, which could be released in the first half of 2025.

NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin AI GPU rumored for mid-2025, compete with AMD Instinct MI400X 505
Open Gallery 2

The news is coming from sources close to Moore's Law is Dead, with the leaker saying one of his sources said that AMD is doing everything possible to get its next-gen Instinct MI400X out in the wild, which would arrive in Q1 2025 "at the earliest". NVIDIA doesn't want to stop the AI GPU domination, so don't think Blackwell is where it stops... as Vera Rubin dropping in 2025 would be absolutely insane.

Blackwell is said to be the GPU architecture for both the AI and data center GPUs from NVIDIA and its upcoming next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. Vera Rubin will succeed Blackwell, but will only be for the AI GPU market like Hopper and Volta are. Vera Rubin won't be for gamers, so we could expect NVIDIA to reveal its next-gen Vera Rubin GPU architecture at its GTC 2025 event.

MLID's source said: "We believe AMD's doing everything it can to accelerate the release of MI400X so they remain competitive in AI in 2025. Even still, we don't think they'll have MI400X ready until Q1 2025 at the earliest, and that means it will end up competing with Rubin. Yep, Vera Rubin is launching in mid-2025, and we're hoping to get it out earlier than that if possible".

This source continued, adding: "However, do note that Rubin looks like a generation that is analogous to Hopper. It's not meant for gaming, it's meant to bury the competition so deep that they don't have any oxygen left to compete in AI for years...".

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $38532.96
CAD $38532.96CAD $38532.96CAD $66066.65
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/20/2024 at 11:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags