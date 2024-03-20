NVIDIA's next-gen Vera Rubin AI GPU rumored for mid-2025, compete with AMD Instinct MI400X

NVIDIA just announced its Blackwell GPUs at GTC 2024, but now we're hearing next-gen Vera Rubin AI GPUs will launch in the first half of 2025.

NVIDIA only just announced and detailed its new Blackwell GPU architecture and new B200 AI GPU at GTC 2024 this week, but now we're hearing fresh rumors on the next-gen Vera Rubin GPU, which could be released in the first half of 2025.

The news is coming from sources close to Moore's Law is Dead, with the leaker saying one of his sources said that AMD is doing everything possible to get its next-gen Instinct MI400X out in the wild, which would arrive in Q1 2025 "at the earliest". NVIDIA doesn't want to stop the AI GPU domination, so don't think Blackwell is where it stops... as Vera Rubin dropping in 2025 would be absolutely insane.

Blackwell is said to be the GPU architecture for both the AI and data center GPUs from NVIDIA and its upcoming next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. Vera Rubin will succeed Blackwell, but will only be for the AI GPU market like Hopper and Volta are. Vera Rubin won't be for gamers, so we could expect NVIDIA to reveal its next-gen Vera Rubin GPU architecture at its GTC 2025 event.

MLID's source said: "We believe AMD's doing everything it can to accelerate the release of MI400X so they remain competitive in AI in 2025. Even still, we don't think they'll have MI400X ready until Q1 2025 at the earliest, and that means it will end up competing with Rubin. Yep, Vera Rubin is launching in mid-2025, and we're hoping to get it out earlier than that if possible".

This source continued, adding: "However, do note that Rubin looks like a generation that is analogous to Hopper. It's not meant for gaming, it's meant to bury the competition so deep that they don't have any oxygen left to compete in AI for years...".