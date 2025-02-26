NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 reviews go live on March 4, the day before Radeon RX 9070 reviews

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 reviews go live on March 4, the day before reviews of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' graphics cards.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 reviews will be released on March 4, with retail availability on March 5, coinciding with AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series reviews.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 will have reviews go live on March 4, with retail availability on March 5... right in the middle of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series reviews and launch.

The review embargo for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 is set for March 4 according to VideoCardz, with retail availability and non-MSRP reviews on March 5, with AMD to unveil its new Radeon RX 9070 series on February 28, with reviews on March 5 and a retail release on March 6.

VideoCardz goes as far as saying there are not one but two review embargoes for the GeForce RTX 5070: review embargo is set for March 4, which has the cheapest $549 MSRP. For non-MSRP reviews of the RTX 5070, that's 24 hours later on March 5. This is the same playbook that NVIDIA did for both the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards.

AMD will be unveiling its new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards on February 28, with reviews of the Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs dropping on March 5... the same day as the non-MSRP reviews of the RTX 5070. AMD is another day behind with retail availability, with the Radeon RX 9070 series hitting shelves on March 6.

The big fight will be happening between NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 and AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, but we need to know final pricing... and even then it's just an MSRP, we all know how they go.

It'll be a lot of work, but we're about to have a heap more data for gamers with three new graphics cards launching in the next week: the GeForce RTX 5070, Radeon RX 9070 XT, and Radeon RX 9070.