Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 reviews go live on March 4, the day before Radeon RX 9070 reviews

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 reviews go live on March 4, the day before reviews of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series 'RDNA 4' graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070s go live on March 4, the day before Radeon RX 9070s
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 reviews will be released on March 4, with retail availability on March 5, coinciding with AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series reviews.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 will have reviews go live on March 4, with retail availability on March 5... right in the middle of AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series reviews and launch.

2

The review embargo for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 is set for March 4 according to VideoCardz, with retail availability and non-MSRP reviews on March 5, with AMD to unveil its new Radeon RX 9070 series on February 28, with reviews on March 5 and a retail release on March 6.

VideoCardz goes as far as saying there are not one but two review embargoes for the GeForce RTX 5070: review embargo is set for March 4, which has the cheapest $549 MSRP. For non-MSRP reviews of the RTX 5070, that's 24 hours later on March 5. This is the same playbook that NVIDIA did for both the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards.

AMD will be unveiling its new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards on February 28, with reviews of the Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs dropping on March 5... the same day as the non-MSRP reviews of the RTX 5070. AMD is another day behind with retail availability, with the Radeon RX 9070 series hitting shelves on March 6.

The big fight will be happening between NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 and AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, but we need to know final pricing... and even then it's just an MSRP, we all know how they go.

It'll be a lot of work, but we're about to have a heap more data for gamers with three new graphics cards launching in the next week: the GeForce RTX 5070, Radeon RX 9070 XT, and Radeon RX 9070.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

