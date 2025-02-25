Valve pressed to add new Steam filter for games made with AI

Valve is being asked by gamers to roll out a new Steam filter that hides games that contain AI-generated content from the storefront.

With the rise of artificial intelligence-generated content, gamers are calling for Valve to implement a new filter into Steam so they are able to filter out generative AI games.

A recent Steam forum suggestion thread has gained quite a bit of traction, suggesting Valve implement a new filter into the Steam store that filters out games that feature AI-generated content. Steam users have managed to keep the threat at the top of the page by using their Steam points to give it awards in hopes that Valve sees the thread and the support for the filter to be added. The filter wouldn't be unlike other filters Valve has added in the past, such as the option to hide NSFW games.

Many of the Steam users who are in favor of the new filter have taken issue with the AI models used to generate content and have likely acquired their training data illegally, which means other people who haven't consented to their data being taken. Valve has yet to respond to the popularity of the suggestion, but the company has already begun identifying games that contain AI-generated content on the Steam store listing for the game, which has set the precedent for other gaming storefronts to follow suit.