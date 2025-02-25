All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
ASUS is releasing an aromatherapy mouse with a 'refillable fragrance vial'

The new ASUS Fragrance Mouse is a stylish new mouse for laptops and PCs with a unique feature, an 'internal fragrance compartment.'

Published
TL;DR: The ASUS Fragrance Mouse is an ergonomic productivity mouse with a unique internal fragrance compartment for personalized scents. It offers a year of use from a single AA battery, supports 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth, and features a comfortable grip, low-noise switches, and adjustable DPI. Available in two colors, it releases in April or May 2025.

The ASUS Fragrance Mouse is a new ergonomic productivity mouse for laptops and PCs. Thanks to its "power-saving technology," it offers a year's worth of control from a single AA battery. This is an impressive feature, but the mouse's Fragrance side makes it stand out. It features an "internal fragrance compartment."

The new ASUS Fragrance Mouse includes an "internal fragrance compartment," image credit: ASUS.
The new ASUS Fragrance Mouse includes an "internal fragrance compartment," image credit: ASUS.

This refillable and removable vial holds aromatic oils, giving the mouse a personalized scent that can be swapped out for different fragrances. An aromatherapy mouse was not something we expected to see from ASUS this week (or any other week), and this isn't an early April Fools.

Outside of the pleasant-smelling features, the ASUS Fragrance Mouse's ergonomic shape includes a comfortable grip, "gently-curved thumb rest," and PTFE feet for a smooth glide. The switches feature a low-noise design and boast a 10-million-click lifespan, and the ASUS Fragrance Mouse supports both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth.

There's also lighting in the form of an underglow, which ASUS describes as "delicate." On the underside, there's a DPI switch and pair button, a wireless and power switch, and a battery cover for the single AA battery to power the mouse, the USB dongle, and the fragrance vial.

Available in Iridescent White or Rose Clay, it also supports an adjustable DPI of up to 2400 (with 1200 and 1600 modes), which means it's not really designed for gaming - not that an ASUS Fragrance Mouse would be. There's no price or release date for this yet, other than word that it will be released sometime in late April or early May 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

