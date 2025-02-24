All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Peripherals

ASUS unveils a new mouse that solves a problem no one asked to be solved

ASUS has unveiled the Fragrance Mouse, a new compact versatile mouse that's the company's first mouse with an internal fragrance compartment.

ASUS unveils a new mouse that solves a problem no one asked to be solved
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS has introduced the Fragrance Mouse, a compact and versatile device featuring the company's first internal fragrance compartment, enhancing user experience with a unique scent feature.

Every now and again, a product comes to market that makes you ask the question - who is for exactly? And who has been asking for it? ASUS unveiled that product and it's a combination of a standard PC mouse and fragrances.

ASUS unveils a new mouse that solves a problem no one asked to be solved 651156652
3

Introducing ASUS' new "Fragrance Mouse MD101," and at first, I thought this was an extremely early April Fool's joke, but no, this is real, with ASUS explaining its new mouse in a new website listing that states the company's first mouse that "boasts an internal fragrance compartment with a refillable vial for aromatic oils and scents." Yes, you read that correctly. A mouse that has a compartment and a refillable vial for "aromatic oils and scents". According to the website, buyers are able to personalize their workspace with a specific scent thanks to the Frangrance Mouse.

I'm not exactly sure who has been asking for a mouse with a compartment for their fragrance oils, but I'm morbidly curious about its effectiveness. As for its other features, ASUS has packed the Fragrance Mouse with a 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth technology for robust connectivity, along with an assurance of a 10-million-click lifespan. Moreover, ASUS claims the power saving technology within the mouse enables an entire year of use off a single battery.

ASUS unveils a new mouse that solves a problem no one asked to be solved 65156156
3

There is a stipulation when it comes to the oils, as ASUS writes, "Do not use 100% pure essential oils. Please choose essential oils for reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers, and aroma stones."

Again, I'm not sure who has been asking for this, but whoever has been emailing ASUS with their requests for a mouse with a built-in fragrance compartment has now collided two worlds I never anticipated would be colliding. There currently isn't any pricing or availability on the Fragrance Mouse.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$406.84 USD
$410 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$499 USD
- -
Buy
$406.84 USD
$410 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$406.84 USD
$410 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$406.84 USD
$410 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2025 at 4:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:asus.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles