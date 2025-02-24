ASUS unveils a new mouse that solves a problem no one asked to be solved

ASUS has unveiled the Fragrance Mouse, a new compact versatile mouse that's the company's first mouse with an internal fragrance compartment.

TL;DR: ASUS has introduced the Fragrance Mouse, a compact and versatile device featuring the company's first internal fragrance compartment, enhancing user experience with a unique scent feature. ASUS has introduced the Fragrance Mouse, a compact and versatile device featuring the company's first internal fragrance compartment, enhancing user experience with a unique scent feature.

Every now and again, a product comes to market that makes you ask the question - who is for exactly? And who has been asking for it? ASUS unveiled that product and it's a combination of a standard PC mouse and fragrances.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Introducing ASUS' new "Fragrance Mouse MD101," and at first, I thought this was an extremely early April Fool's joke, but no, this is real, with ASUS explaining its new mouse in a new website listing that states the company's first mouse that "boasts an internal fragrance compartment with a refillable vial for aromatic oils and scents." Yes, you read that correctly. A mouse that has a compartment and a refillable vial for "aromatic oils and scents". According to the website, buyers are able to personalize their workspace with a specific scent thanks to the Frangrance Mouse.

I'm not exactly sure who has been asking for a mouse with a compartment for their fragrance oils, but I'm morbidly curious about its effectiveness. As for its other features, ASUS has packed the Fragrance Mouse with a 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth technology for robust connectivity, along with an assurance of a 10-million-click lifespan. Moreover, ASUS claims the power saving technology within the mouse enables an entire year of use off a single battery.

3

There is a stipulation when it comes to the oils, as ASUS writes, "Do not use 100% pure essential oils. Please choose essential oils for reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers, and aroma stones."

Again, I'm not sure who has been asking for this, but whoever has been emailing ASUS with their requests for a mouse with a built-in fragrance compartment has now collided two worlds I never anticipated would be colliding. There currently isn't any pricing or availability on the Fragrance Mouse.