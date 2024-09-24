ASUS Adol 14 Air Fragrance laptop features AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 APU, built-in fragrance

ASUS is preparing to launch its new Adol 14 Air Fragrance Edition laptop for the Chinese market, powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 395 "Strix Point" APU. Check it out:

The company released the standard Adol 14 laptop in July, with the newer Adol 14 powered by AMD's new Strix Point APU, compared to the Ryzen 8000 series "Hawk Point" APU in its predecessor. The new edition laptop will smit a nice-smelling fragrance, which... well... I don't know, make you feel better I guess.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU features 10 cores and 20 threads of Zen 5 processing power (split between 4 x Zen 5 + 6 x Zen 5c cores) with the knocked-down Radeon 880M GPU (but still on the RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture, just less compute units).

ASUS is using a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) resolution display with a beautiful 240Hz refresh rate, inside we've also got LPDDR5-7500 memory and a 75Wh battery that the company says provides up to 14 hours of video playback on the new Adol 14 Fragrance Edition laptop.

This isn't a new stylish gaming laptop, but it'll have enough integrated RDNA 3.5-based power to run some games at decent settings... but you won't be fully utilizing that 240Hz refresh rate on the ASUS Adol 14 Air Fragrance laptop, that's for sure.

Still, the Chinese market is very different from the west, with the new ASUS Adol 14 Air Fragrance Edition laptop built in collaboration with Anna Sui and Adol and priced ast 9199 RMB (around $1100-$1200 USD or so) and will be available in China starting October 1, 2024.