ZOTAC GAMING's new F5 Gaming Perfume: smell good, highten your senses, and more with a spray

ZOTAC introduces its new F5 Fragrance: a new gamer fragrance that will 'speed up reactions, keep your senses aligned, and provide the ultimate advantage'.

ZOTAC is reportedly launching its new F5 Fragrance, a new fragrance for gamers that will speed up their reactions, keep their senses aligned, and more... and this time, it's not an April Fool's Day joke.

In a new post on Facebook by HKEPC, we're hearing that ZOTAC's new F5 Esports Perfume has been designed for gamers to keep their "body smell refreshed in intense gaming, fight mental fatigue, improve attention, and speed up reactions". ZOTAC first teased its new gamer fragrance earlier this year as an April Fool's joke, but now it is real.

On the original post earlier this year, ZOTAC explained that its F5 Fragrance uses a "proprietary blend of caffeine, taurine, and other secret ingredients". As for what the F5 Fragrance actually smells like, the company says that it is a combination of sea breeze, cypress, mint, and white musk" that delivers a "aquatic and woody scent" upon gamers.

The post on Facebook from HKEPC reads: "This is not a joke!! ZOTAC GAMING launches the "F5 Gaming Perfume", which allows players to keep their body odor fresh during intense games, fight mental fatigue, improve concentration and speed up reaction time, aligning your senses with the hardware for the ultimate gaming advantage".

ZOTAC GAMING has launched the "F5 Gaming Perfume", which has a top note of bergamot, a middle note of rock rose and geranium, and a base note of rosemary. The clean woody and aquatic fragrance brings a fresh sensory awakening and enhances your gaming performance. ZOTAC GAMING is now publicly inviting players to test the "F5 Gaming Perfume". Applicants can complete the first-floor task before June 13. The quantity is limited and will be given away while stocks last".