Split Fiction releases to raving reviews and hits 1 million copies sold in 48 hours

Hazelight Studios releases its new co-op adventure Split Fiction to positive reviews, and announces it has already passed the 1 million copies sold mark.

TL;DR: Split Fiction, the latest co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios, has achieved over a million sales within 48 hours of release. It reached a peak of 259,000 players on Steam and currently ranks as the 17th most-played game. Hazelight's previous titles, A Way Out and It Takes Two, have also been highly successful. Split Fiction, the latest co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios, has achieved over a million sales within 48 hours of release. It reached a peak of 259,000 players on Steam and currently ranks as the 17th most-played game. Hazelight's previous titles, A Way Out and It Takes Two, have also been highly successful.

Split Fiction, the latest title from Hazelight Studios, has released and has been greeted by raving reviews and an intense amount of sales in just 48 hours.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Hazelight Studios, the developers behind acclaimed titles such as A Way Out, and It takes Two, have released their latest co-op-focussed adventure Split Fiction and the game is off to a roaring start, pushing as many as 259,000 players on Steam for its all-time peak. At the time of reporting the game currently has 68,000 concurrent players, making it the 17th most-played title on Steam.

According to a Hazelight announcement on BlueSky, the game has already sold over a million copies and has only been out for 48 hours. For those who don't know, Hazelight Studios' previous titles A Way Out and It Takes Two sold extremely well over time, with the first title selling 11 million copies since 2018, and the second pushing 23 million copies since 2021. Split Fiction already running past the 1 million copies sold mark is a fantastic indicator that it will also achieve the same over the same time period.

3

Split Fiction is designed for those gamers who miss the days of pure co-op experiences, and if you want to find out how you and a friend can jump into the action, regardless of your platform, check out the link below.