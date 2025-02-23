Figure AI just took a step toward smarter robots - starting with ketchup in the fridge.

Figure AI's latest model, Helix, enables robots to understand and interact with the world in real-time - like knowing where to put the ketchup.

Figure AI's Helix model enables humanoid robots to understand and interact with the world in real time, handling new objects and tasks without pre-programmed instructions.

In another advancement for robotics, Figure AI has introduced Helix, a new Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model that enables humanoid robots to see, understand, and interact with the world in real-time. Unlike traditional robotic systems, Helix allows robots to pick up objects they've never seen before, coordinate with other robots, and even understand natural language instructions, like putting away groceries in the right place.

In the footage, Helix-powered robots are presented with common grocery items - like eggs, fruit, and ketchup - and tasked with figuring out where they belong. Unlike conventional robots that require extensive programming or thousands of pre-recorded examples, Helix enables these robots to make real-time decisions based on their environment and natural language commands.

The robots move slowly throughout the demonstration, taking their time to process each object in the scene. However, they very carefully and deliberately identify each object in the scene, and carry out the task as assigned.

What's notable about this advancement is the robot's ability to react instantly to new scenarios - handling objects they've never seen before and coordinating multi-step tasks with other robots. This adaptability means Helix-powered robots don't just follow pre-programmed routines; they analyze their environment, adjust their actions in real time, and collaborate seamlessly, making them far more versatile than previous models. While the grocery task is a fun demonstration, the key implication is that Helix moves humanoid robots closer to true autonomy.

Figure AI is already preparing Helix for commercial use. Its model runs on low-power embedded GPUs, making it one of the most practical AI systems for robotics to date. The company reiterated how while the early results are promising, they only scratch the surface of what is possible.

