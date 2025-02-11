Andrew Ng released 'Agentic Object Detection' last week - here's why it's making waves

Cryptocurrency markets have already reacted to the announcement of 'Agentic Object Detection' last Thursday. Here's what it might impact next.

TL;DR: Andrew Ng announced Agentic Object Detection, a tool that identifies objects in images using text prompts, reducing the need for manual data labeling in AI training. The advancement has already impacted AI-related cryptocurrencies, and could lead to new applications in various fields. Andrew Ng announced Agentic Object Detection, a tool that identifies objects in images using text prompts, reducing the need for manual data labeling in AI training. The advancement has already impacted AI-related cryptocurrencies, and could lead to new applications in various fields.

Andrew Ng, the founder of DeepLearning AI, released a video to his socials last week outlining the release of Agentic Object Detection. While on the surface, this feature allows users to identify images using text prompts, there's a few additional layers that make it a significant advancement in computer vision.

As outlined in the company's video demonstration, it works by filling in a text prompt for the object you want to identify. In the example, he asks the tool to locate 'unripe strawberries' in an image that contains a mixture of both. As you can see in the image below, the tool successfully places a box around any visual element that fits the criteria.

3

Credit: DeepLearning AI

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

So great - we can accurately locate different varieties of fruit. What makes this unique? To explain that, we'll have to go back to the training process.

When training an AI model, it's conventionally required for the training data to be labelled. Think about reCAPTCHA prompts: they essentially involve the user 'labelling' different images so that the data becomes useable for an AI model. This process is labor intensive, requiring significant amounts of manual input, and time, to prepare the data for training a neural network.

3

Examples of reCAPTCHA in the wild.

Now, that's when Agentic Object Detection comes in. As shown in the strawberry example, Agentic Object Detection is able to analyze images to a high level of precision - identifying objects based on physical properties, spatial positioning, and dynamic states. While it can come in useful for picking literal needles out of an image of a haystack, it's key utility will be minimizing the need to manually label AI training data.

The announcement of Agentic Object Detection has already impacted Cryptocurrency markets. Since Ng's post on Thursday, AI-related cryptocurrencies have seen an immediate surge across multiple exchanges. While on one hand, it speaks to the sensitivity of Cryptocurrency markets - it also signals the potential value of the advancement. With the advanced reasoning capabilities of the agentic systems, it's possible that we'll see reductions in both cost and time required to develop AI models.

There's also implications for individual workflows. With Agentic Object Detection, we might see new applications developed that leverage the capability - more advanced AI agents, personalized experiences, improved decision-making and automation. Picture a video game, for example, where NPCs dynamically react to objects in their environment with human-like precision.

It might be a while before we see agentic-powered AI systems in games. But I, for one, am looking forward to seeing how the technology is applied.