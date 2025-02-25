Avowed has less players on Steam than Fallout 4, but Microsoft is happy with its sales

Avowed has fewer players on Steam than Fallout 4, but according to its developers, Obsidian Entertainment, Microsoft is 'happy with' its sales.

Avowed was released on February 18, and since then, the game has peaked at just shy of 20,000 concurrent players on Steam and, at the time of reporting, has approximately 11,000 players.

The latest release from Obsidian Entertainment has had a mixed response from gamers, with the Steam listing for the title landing on 78%, earning it the label "Mostly Positive," but a much lower percentage of 64% on the Xbox Store listing (3.2/5). Looking at Metacritic the game has received a lower score than past Obisidian Game releases with an 80 from critics and a 6.6/10 user score.

Notably, Metacritic doesn't require a user to have purchased the game to leave a rating, which may somewhat skew the ratings, especially when considering Avowed has been at the center of the gaming industry's recent controversy for the inclusion of "woke" aspects within the gameplay.

So, is Avowed a success story or not? Well, according to a recent interview with Bloomberg, Obsidian/Microsoft is "happy with sales so far." Notably, Avowed on Steam ranks behind Fallout 4 (2015 release), Kingdom Come: Deliverance (2018), Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), Skyrim (2011), Red Dead Redemption 2 (2019 PC), Elden Ring (2022), and Grand Theft Auto V (2015) in terms of concurrent players.

However, It's somewhat unfair to compare Avowed's Steam numbers against other titles due to its availability on Xbox Game Pass, where players can get the game for considerably less money than the full price on Steam. But Fallout 4 is also on Game Pass, along with Skyrim and Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't release its player numbers for titles on Game Pass, but considering the company is "happy with" the sales of Avowed, I suppose that's all that matters?

It will be interesting to check back on these numbers in six months, when the hype of the new release has died off, to see if Avowed has retained its players much like the other titles mentioned above. Only time will tell.