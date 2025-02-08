All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

PlayStation State of Play details and new God of War rumors surface

Sony's State of Play event is rumored for mid-next week, and the new God of War game isn't going to Egypt but will instead return to Greece.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tom Henderson, an industry insider, clarified rumors about a new God of War game. Additionally, Sony's State of Play event is rumored for next week.

Tom Henderson, a known industry insider and owner of InsiderGaming has cleared up a few details in regards to the recent rumors surrounding a new God of War and Sony's upcoming State of Play event.

Skip to 50:52 for God of War news

Henderson stated during the most recent Insider Gaming Weekly podcast that he's hearing, from sources that will remain unnamed, that the new God of War game isn't based in Egypt, which was the most recent rumors surrounding the unannounced title, and instead, it will be a young Kratos based in Greece. Henderson says the storyline concentrates on Kratos's relationship with his father, Zeus.

Notably, Henderson says, "Don't run with it," in regards to this rumor, meaning it hasn't been confirmed to him. The InsiderGaming owner said he simply just wanted to weigh in on the previous rumor of the new God of War being set in Egypt with what he's been hearing. Moreover, Henderson said he doesn't know if the title will be a remaster, prequel, or a reboot.

As for the State of Play. Rumors indicated Sony's upcoming event is scheduled to take place sometime next week, and according to Henderson, "all signs point to one [State of Play] next week". Another host of the podcast, Grant Taylor-Hill, said he's heard from unnamed sources the event is scheduled for mid-next week, possibly Thursday.

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

