Grand Theft Auto 6 may release on PC only a few months after the console launch

Corsair's VP of finance has said during an earnings call that he believes Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on PC, and it's not one whole year later.

Despite speculation of a simultaneous release, Rockstar Games will follow its traditional strategy of launching on consoles first, as stated by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, but a PC release might be just a few months after.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, confirmed the launch for the title will be sometime in the Fall of 2025. The highly anticipated title will be heading to consoles first, but when is the PC release?

Rockstar Games has traditionally released its new titles on console first before eventually releasing a PC version approximately a year later. Rockstar is yet to announce anything regarding a PC version of GTA 6, but the platform was briefly mentioned by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick who said during a recent earnings call that PC gaming is becoming a "much more important part of what used to be a console business," which has led to speculation of a simultaneous platform release.

Unfortunately, that won't happen, as it was confirmed by Zelnick that Rockstar is sticking to its traditional strategy of console first and then PC. But how long will it be before we see GTA 6 on PC? According to Corsair Gaming's financial VP, Ronald van Veen, who said during the company's latest financial results, GTA 6 will be released on PC sometime in early 2026.

"Yeah, GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 2026 for PC," said Corsair Gaming's financa VP, Ronald van Veen

It should be noted that Corsair likely doesn't have an official PC release date for GTA 6 on PC, and the only official news on the date is that Rockstar will release GTA 6 on consoles first and then PC - at an unknown date. As for the console release date, it was just narrowed down with the recent confirmation of the Borderlands 4 release date.