Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek is rumored to be working on in-house AI chips, would compete with NVIDIA

DeepSeek is reportedly working on a semiconductor venture, rurmored to be working on developing its own in-house AI chips that would compete with NVIDIA.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Chinese AI company DeepSeek is developing an in-house AI chip to compete with NVIDIA and AMD, amid global sanctions affecting semiconductor access. The company is recruiting semiconductor experts for this venture. Despite challenges, DeepSeek aims to innovate in the AI chip market, similar to efforts by other companies like OpenAI.

Chinese AI company DeepSeek is reportedly working on a new "semiconductor" venture, a new in-house AI chip that would compete directly with the likes of NVIDIA, AMD, and other companies.

2

In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that DeepSeek is looking into making its own AI chips, adding that the company has started a "major recruitment drive" hiring semiconductor experts to lead the AI chip project. Chinese companies have multiple hurdles in their way, the biggest being securing the semiconductor equipment and processes because of global sanctions.

The only chip access the likes of DeepSeek has access to would be SMIC, but they're many years behind the rest of the semiconductor industry, namely TSMC.

DeepSeek isn't the only AI startup looking into developing its own in-house AI chips, with the likes of OpenAI also looking into diving into the AI chip market.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

