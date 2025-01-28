All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek R1 was trained on NVIDIA H800 AI GPUs, inferencing is done on Huawei 910C AI chips

DeepSeek R1 model was trained on NVIDIA H800 AI GPUs, while inferencing was done on Chinese made chips from Huawei, the new 910C AI chip.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: DeepSeek's R1 model is utilizing Huawei's Ascend 910C AI chips for inference, highlighting China's advancements in AI despite US export restrictions. Initially trained on NVIDIA H800 GPUs, the Ascend 910C chips are set to rival NVIDIA's H100. Mass production of these chips is anticipated to start in early 2025.

DeepSeek's game-changing R1 model is reportedly running inference workloads on Huawei's latest Ascend 910C AI chips, showing how much China has been working behind the scenes on its issues in the AI industry.

In a new post on X from Alexander Doria, we're finding out that DeepSeek R1 was trained on NVIDIA H800 AI GPUs but inference is on the new homemade Chinese chips from Huawei in the form of the Ascend 910C which we were reporting about last year.

Huawei's in-house Ascend 910C AI chips are a direct rival for NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs, and while we don't know about the specifications of the Ascend 910C, rumor has it mass production of the 910C is meant to begin in Q1 2025... so, any minute now. China can't get its hands on advanced AI chips because of US export restrictions, it seems it doesn't need them as it has changed the AI landscape with DeepSeek R1.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

