All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA statement on DeepSeek: says Chinese AI company is an 'excellent AI advancement'

NVIDIA issues a statement regarding Chinese AI company DeepSeek, after its game-changing AI model, says it's an 'excellent AI advancement'.

NVIDIA statement on DeepSeek: says Chinese AI company is an 'excellent AI advancement'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, has launched its Janus-Pro 7B model, surpassing OpenAI and topping the Apple App Store charts. The model is cost-effective, requiring only $5.6 million to train, significantly less than competitors. NVIDIA acknowledges DeepSeek's advancement, despite its market cap dropping by $500 billion.

NVIDIA executives would be waking up to quite the headache this morning, with Chinese AI company DeepSeek taking the headlines with its new AI model seemingly destroying OpenAI in one swift release.

In a statement to Futurum Group analyst Daniel Newmann, NVIDIA explained that DeepSeek's new AI model is an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling.

In full, NVIDIA said in a statement: "DeepSeek is an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling. DeepSeek's work illustrates how new models can be created using that technique, leveraging widely available models and compute that is fully export control compliant. Inference requires significant numbers of NVIDIA GPUs and high-performance networking. We now have three scaling laws: pre-training and post-training, which continue, and new test-time scaling".

DeepSeek talked about its new Janus-Pro 7B model on Hugging Face: "Janus-Pro surpasses previous unified model and matches or exceeds the performance of task-specific models. The simplicity, high flexibility, and effectiveness of Janus-Pro make it a strong candidate for next-generation unified multimodal models".

Coming seemingly out of nowhere, the Chinese AI company has risen to the top of the Apple App Store charts, beating out OpenAI's dominant ChatGPT as the most popular free app on the App Store. DeepSeek's AI model is far, far cheaper to train than competing AI models, costing just $5.6 million to train on far less powerful (and far cheaper expensive) hardware.

NVIDIA statement on DeepSeek: says Chinese AI company is an 'excellent AI advancement' 601
2

AI competitors require hundreds of millions of dollars to train their AI models, as well as hundreds of billions of dollars of AI hardware... mostly from NVIDIA, which has seen Team Green bleeding out over $500 billion from its market cap in the last 24 hours alone.

Photo of the Tesla H100 Graphics Accelerator Card
Best Deals: Tesla H100 Graphics Accelerator Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$27549.95 USD
- -
Buy
$27549.95 USD
- -
Buy
$27549.95 USD
- -
Buy
$27549.95 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/27/2025 at 2:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles