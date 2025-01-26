All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek's new AI assistant app is the top free app on the Apple App Store, ahead of ChatGPT

Chinese AI company DeepSeek has huge success on the Apple App Store: its AI assistant app is the top free app, beating OpenAI's ChatGPT app.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Chinese AI company DeepSeek's AI assistant is now the top free app on the Apple App Store, surpassing ChatGPT. Its R1 model, costing $5.6 million to train, competes with OpenAI's o1 model, which costs significantly more. Despite US sanctions, DeepSeek uses NVIDIA H100 GPUs for training. The R1 model, with 671 billion parameters, is available at prices 90-95% cheaper than OpenAI's o1 model. Curai CEO

Chinese AI company DeepSeek has had some rather large success on the Apple App Store, with its AI assistant now the top free app on the App Store, beating out ChatGPT.

2

In particular AI benchmarks, DeepSeek's R1 model matches or even beats OpenAI's new o1 model, and better yet... DeepSeek has said its R1 model cost just $5.6 million to train. This is compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars that other companies spend training their AI models.

This is all with US sanctions restricting high-powered AI chips from hitting Chinese shores, leaving DeepSeek to play it differently when it came to powering its AI training on the cheap. DeepSeek is using NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs for some of its training, with DeepSeek founder and CEO Liang Wenfeng has recently said that US export restrictions are still bottlenecking the company.

Curai CEO Neal Khosla has had some harsh comments, posting on X that "deepseek is a CCP state psyop + economic warfare to make American AI unprofitable. they are faking the cost was low to justify setting price low and hoping everyone switches to it damage AI competitiveness in the US. Don't take the bait".

However, Khosla's father is an OpenAI investor thanks to X's awesome Community Notes feature.

DeepSeek's new R1 model has 671 billion parameters is rather large, with smaller "distilled" versions of R1 models ranging from 1.5 billion parameters to 70 billion parameters. DeepSeek's smallest R1 model can run on a laptop, but for the full-force R1 model it requires much more hardware... but, it's available through DeepSeek's API at prices that are a game-changing 90-95% cheaper than OpenAI's o1 model.

NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

