President Trump plans tariffs on foreign semiconductors, says DeepSeek AI success 'a positive'

President Trump on DeepSeek AI, says 'should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win'.

TL;DR: President Trump plans to impose tariffs on foreign semiconductor production to boost U.S. manufacturing. He also commented on Chinese AI company DeepSeek, highlighting its impact on the AI industry and the need for U.S. competitiveness. DeepSeek's advancements have significantly affected the market, causing substantial financial shifts.

President Trump will be placing tariffs on the foreign production of semiconductors, as well as having some fresh comments on Chinese AI company DeepSeek and its game-changing ChatGPT competitor.

President Trump said during a gathering of House Republicans at his Doral resort in Miami: "In the very near future we're going to be placing tariffs on foreign production of computer chips, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to return production of these essential goods to the United States of America".

Trump said: "I view that as a positive, as an asset. The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win. Because we have the greatest scientists in the world, even Chinese leadership told me that. They said you have the most brilliant scientists in the world".

DeepSeek has completely destabilized the entire AI industry in 24 hours, and it's kinda nuts... it's also had a huge effect on Wall Street, wiping $1 trillion since the Chinese company started making headlines.