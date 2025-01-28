President Trump plans tariffs on foreign semiconductors, says DeepSeek AI success 'a positive'

President Trump will be placing tariffs on the foreign production of semiconductors, as well as having some fresh comments on Chinese AI company DeepSeek and its game-changing ChatGPT competitor.
President Trump said during a gathering of House Republicans at his Doral resort in Miami: "In the very near future we're going to be placing tariffs on foreign production of computer chips, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to return production of these essential goods to the United States of America".
Trump said: "I view that as a positive, as an asset. The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win. Because we have the greatest scientists in the world, even Chinese leadership told me that. They said you have the most brilliant scientists in the world".
- Read more: NVIDIA statement on DeepSeek: says its AI app is an 'excellent AI advancement'
- Read more: DeepSeek Janus-Pro 7B model for task-specific AI models, rivals DALL-E 3
- Read more: NVIDIA shares bleed $384B in a few hours after DeepSeek shocks AI world
- Read more: DeepSeek's new AI app: top free app on the Apple App Store, ahead of ChatGPT
- Read more: Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has 50,000 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs says CEO, even with US restrictions
DeepSeek has completely destabilized the entire AI industry in 24 hours, and it's kinda nuts... it's also had a huge effect on Wall Street, wiping $1 trillion since the Chinese company started making headlines.