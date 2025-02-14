Arm to unveil first in-house chip after securing Meta as first major customer

Arm is working on launching its first in-house chip, which reports indicate will be a server CPU chip that will be produced by TSMC.

TL;DR: Arm is set to enter the semiconductor market with its first in-house chip, targeting server CPUs for large data centers. Arm is set to enter the semiconductor market with its first in-house chip, targeting server CPUs for large data centers.

The semiconductor market is about to have another player enter the scene as reports indicate Arm is set to unveil its first in-house chip.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new report from ArsTechnica revealed that Arm plans to launch its first in-house chip, possibly as early as this Summer, after the company secured Meta as one of its first customers. Arm, which originally designed the structure of semiconductors and licensed those designs to companies such as Apple and NVIDIA, will now be entering the market with its own Central Processing Unit (CPU) for servers in large data centers. Notably, the new chip will be built on a base that enables it to be customized for clients such as Meta.

SoftBank, the parent company of Arm, is also reportedly closing in on an acquisition of Ampere, an Oracle-backed chip designer of Arm-based chips. The company is possibly valued at around $6.5 billion, and reports indicate the acquisition of Ampere is a big part of SoftBank's overarching plan of positioning Arm has a big contender in the semiconductor market. People familiar with the deal said the production of Arm's CPU server chip will outsourced to TSMC.