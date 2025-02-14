GeForce NOW adds cloud support for the classic 'Batman: Arkham' series

Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight are all coming to GeForce NOW this week - the cloud-powered caped crusader has arrived.

NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform GeForce NOW is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. As part of the celebration, it's partnering with Warner Bros. Games to bring the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Batman: Arkham series to the cloud. This includes the Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition, Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium.

These are all enhanced versions of the games, three titles widely regarded as classics in the PC gaming community. The Arkham trilogy follows the story of Batman taking on various DC Super-Villains. GeForce NOW Ultimate members will be able to experience these titles running in 4K at 120 FPS with G-SYNC support on everything from a PC to a laptop or a big-screen TV.

The Batman: Arkham trilogy games are classics, but this week, GeForce NOW is also getting something brand-new in the form of Sid Meier's Civilization VII, which will be playable via the cloud for those looking to run their very own empire. Plus, Legacy: Steel & Sorcery - a new PVPVE RPG from former World of Warcraft developers.

Here's the breakdown of what's coming to GeForce NOW this week.