GeForce NOW adds cloud support for the classic 'Batman: Arkham' series

NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform GeForce NOW is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. As part of the celebration, it's partnering with Warner Bros. Games to bring the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Batman: Arkham series to the cloud. This includes the Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition, Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium.
These are all enhanced versions of the games, three titles widely regarded as classics in the PC gaming community. The Arkham trilogy follows the story of Batman taking on various DC Super-Villains. GeForce NOW Ultimate members will be able to experience these titles running in 4K at 120 FPS with G-SYNC support on everything from a PC to a laptop or a big-screen TV.
The Batman: Arkham trilogy games are classics, but this week, GeForce NOW is also getting something brand-new in the form of Sid Meier's Civilization VII, which will be playable via the cloud for those looking to run their very own empire. Plus, Legacy: Steel & Sorcery - a new PVPVE RPG from former World of Warcraft developers.
Here's the breakdown of what's coming to GeForce NOW this week.
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 11)
- Legacy: Steel & Sorcery (New release on Steam, Feb. 12)
- F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Epic Games Store, Free Feb. 13)
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (New release on Steam, Feb. 14)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum - Game of the Year Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Batman: Arkham Knight (Steam and Epic Games Store)