Forza Horizon 6 PC hardware requirements show it'll run at 60 FPS on a GeForce GTX 1650

And to play Forza Horizon 6 at 1440p 60 FPS you'll need a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or a Radeon RX 6700 XT when the game launches on May 19.

TL;DR: Forza Horizon 6 launches May 19 on PC and Xbox Series, with PS5 coming later. The PC version supports NVIDIA DLSS 4, AMD FSR 3/4, Intel XeSS 2.1, ray-traced reflections, and global illumination. It offers HDR, uncapped frame rates, ultrawide support, and easy graphics setting changes without restarts.

The highly anticipated Forza Horizon 6, which sees the open-world racing move to a virtual Japan, is out May 19 for PC and Xbox Series consoles, with the PS5 release on track for later this year. And with the release creeping up, developer Playground Games has revealed more details about the PC version, including the hardware requirements for playing at various resolutions and graphics settings.

2 Forza Horizon 6 with ray-traced reflections and ray-traced global illumination, image credit: Xbox/Playground Games.

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The developer confirms that on day one, the game will support NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, AMD FSR 4, FSR 3, and Intel XeSS 2.1 to enhance performance. That said, based on the specs, it looks like the game will arrive in a pretty polished state and be playable on a wide range of hardware. The recommended specs to play the game with 'High' settings at 1440p 60 FPS call for either a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or a Radeon RX 6700 XT.

On the lower end, for 1080p 60 FPS, you'll only need GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 6500 XT-level performance to play with the 'Low' graphics preset. In addition to this, Playground Games has revealed that the game will support ray-traced reflections and ray-traced global illumination to enhance the visuals, so here's the full breakdown of the specs and what you'll need to run the game with the 'Extreme RT' preset.

Forza Horizon 6 PC Minimum Recommended Extreme Extreme RT Performance Details 1080p 60FPS (Graphics Preset: Low) 1440P 60FPS (Graphics Preset: High) 4K 60FPS (Graphics Preset: Extreme) 4K 60FPS (Graphics Preset: Extreme RT) CPU Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-12400F, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Intel Core i7-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X GPU GeForce GTX 1650, Radeon RX 6500 XT, Intel Arc A380 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Radeon RX 6700 XT, Intel Arc A580 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, Radeon RX 7900 XT GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, Radeon RX 9070 XT System RAM 16GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage SSD SSD NVMe SSD NVMe SSD Windows Version Windows 10/11 (at least 22H2) Windows 10/11 (at least 22H2) Windows 10/11 (at least 22H2) Windows 10/11 (at least 22H2)

In addition to the hardware requirements above, Forza Horizon 6 will support HDR on PC alongside uncapped frame rates, ultrawide resolutions, and "every steering wheel compatible" with its predecessor, Forza Horizon 5. And in very welcome news, we've also got confirmation that players will be able to make changes to settings without having to restart the game, with previews for "many of the graphics settings" so you can "easily see the visual changes you are making."

Also, like Forza Horizon 5, the game will include a benchmark mode, which has been updated to show real-time VRAM and system RAM usage. And for handheld gamers, the game will also be playable on the Steam Deck or the Xbox ROG Ally.